5 Zodiac Signs With Very Good Horoscopes On Monday, June 29

On June 29, 2026, five zodiac signs experience very good horoscopes. There's a Full Moon in Capricorn blessing the night sky tonight.

Whenever there is a Full Moon, crazy things can happen, and some of those moments can be the most significant blessings you've ever had. Capricorn energy brings attention to your ego, social status and positions of authority. The ego is good up to a point. Social status matters only when it's effective. Some of the titles or responsibilities you carry don't interest you anymore. Today is the day when you emotionally surrender them all, and the results follow. They had their purpose, and now they don't.

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Letting go of what no longer serves you feels really good. It's one of the things that makes today's horoscope hard to ignore for five astrological signs.

1. Taurus

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You release an old way of thinking that holds you back on June 29. During today's Full Moon in Capricorn, something snaps inside of your heart that makes you rethink that old stubborn side of yours. You realize that sticking to your guns can be foolish, and you decide that you don't want to do that anymore. There is a time and place for everything, and the day for you to make a change is now.

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This decision is small, but it has a huge effect on your life. You feel the change almost immediately, and others seem to interact differently with you. You're unsure how it will all pan out, but the bottom line is that you realize you can't go back. It's straightforward from here, and you're going to ride it out to see what happens next. Good!

2. Gemini

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On Monday, June 29, you come to the reality that if you expect people to do things for you, then you have to also do things to help them. You typically try your best to be self-sufficient. This has lent you a false sense of security because life can happen. You, too, can have a moment when you need it.

The gap in this thinking is that when you have never had to ask, you never needed to know who was there for you and who wasn't. The flip side of that is that you've also been so busy tending to your own needs that you haven't been available to help others when they ask. Now, you have some regrets, but that's OK. Today is a new day. You can give and take with the best of them. For you, Gemini, today's the perfect time to start.

3. Virgo

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You're not one to mince words, and you're certainly not a person to tell people you care when you aren't sure how you feel. On Monday, you realize you've got a crush, and it's a big one. You decide to confess how you are smitten, and then something odd happens. You don't feel it as hard as before. That was all you needed to do, release the tension and then you're back to normal. What in the world happened?

It's a funny thing that this could happen to you, but it teaches you a valuable lesson. You should never judge anyone if they ever tell you that they fell out of love as fast as they fell in. Today, that's happened to you. Lesson learned, and you're all the better for it. During full moons, there's no harm or foul; it's just a lesson for the books. Done.

4. Scorpio

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Scorpio, you're ready to get something very important off your chest, but you're aware of the Full Moon and decide not to be the person who speaks without thinking. On June 29, write down your thoughts. You use a journal or note in your phone to get it all out. You feel so much better. The only thing left is to delete the message.

You don't need any validation from others. You don't need someone to know your heart. You spoke what needed to be said for you and you alone. You're ready to let go and release the rest to the powers that be. On Monday, you're moving on.

5. Pisces

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You have a friend in your life that you have always been close to, and on June 29, you realize that things have changed. You have so much that you remember of your time together. You've shared so many memories and moments. It's sad in a way, but it's also a sign that you've both grown.

You make a silent exit. No long text or sad words. You just stop communicating per usual. The funny thing is, they also don't make an effort. You both knew, and you get this day as a confirmation. No drama as expected. It's a peaceful moment for you, Pisces, and you are the better for it.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.