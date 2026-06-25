5 Zodiac Signs Attract Lasting Abundance & Prosperity At The End Of June 2026

Five zodiac signs are attracting major abundance and prosperity at the end of June 2026. Between the Capricorn Full Moon and Jupiter's move into Leo, our luck is seriously turning around.

The first half of the year is nearly over, and for these astrological signs, that means the end of a chapter that we're happy to leave behind. We're closing one door and opening a far better one. This prosperous energy is bringing exciting new opportunities and a whole lot of good fortune.

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1. Taurus

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Taurus, you are entering an abundant new era at the end of June. This may mean cutting people out of your life who drain your energy or limit your progress. While this is difficult, you are making room for things far better to enter your orbit, including more powerful partners and a huge financial boost.

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"You're about to make an extreme amount of karmic income," astrologer Helena Hathor explained. "This is [money] that comes naturally to you through passive income [and] through shared resources." You've put so much positive energy out into the world, and now you are finally being rewarded.

As Jupiter moves into Leo on June 30, you can also expect to be recognized within your career. Leo favors the bold, so don't be afraid to make big moves and even take a few risks. New opportunities to build wealth are heading your way, but you must be the one to seize them.

2. Sagittarius

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As June comes to an end, so does something in your life, Sagittarius. But don't worry. This is making room for something better and more abundant. "One form of income is completely getting closed off, and you are creating a whole new stream of it," Hathor said. "This is basically you finishing up a project or a job opportunity so that you can actually expand into new horizons."

Jupiter, your ruling planet, is all about expansion and abundance. As it moves into Leo, you may even get the opportunity to work in "global international waters," the astrologer added. As the free spirit of the zodiac, you love to travel and explore. The opportunities arriving now allow you to do just that, while also building significant wealth.

This is also a good time to learn new skills, particularly those that benefit you in your career. "This is all about putting those tools under your tool belt and getting equipped for more money-making opportunities over the next twelve months," Hathor concluded.

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3. Virgo

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It's time to level up in your career, Virgo. At the end of June, you are finally recognized for all of your hard work. If you have been angling for a promotion, this may just be your moment, but you need to put yourself out there.

Leo rewards those who are bold and unafraid to take risks. With Jupiter moving into this fire sign, you must make big moves if you are to progress in your career and attract abundance. That could mean asking for a raise or investing in the marketing of your business.

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"Don't be afraid to step into leadership roles [and] to step into the spotlight a little bit more," an astrologer named Luci Wells advised. "You have a lot to offer." While you are often the supportive voice working behind the scenes, now is the time to take center stage and become more visible at work. Expect to receive more compliments and positive attention.

4. Libra

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Look at the bigger picture, Libra. Life hasn't been easy for you lately, but all of your struggles have led you to this very moment. At the end of June, you are attracting prosperity and making progress on your long-term goals. You've done a lot of healing and inner work, and now you are reaping the rewards and feeling optimistic about the future.

"When the planets are in Cancer, that's activating the part of your chart that represents career," Luci Wells explained. The Sun and Mercury are both in this water sign, so you can expect to become more visible at work, and maybe even land a promotion or a higher-paying job. Cancer season is a time for you to show the world your talents. Of course, you won't be doing this for free!

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5. Gemini

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You started the month on a high note, Gemini, with the Sun in your sign. Your season was great for taking action towards your goals and progressing in your career. However, your luck didn't end when Cancer season began. At the end of June, you are still attracting wealth and abundance. Your focus now is on creating financial stability for yourself.

The Capricorn Full Moon on June 29 brings the clarity you need to better navigate financial situations. This could have to do with your investments or the money you share with your partner. Either way, you will end June with more money in your bank account and a more abundant mindset. "That full moon's going to bring some clarity," Wells said, "and maybe help you release any negative energy you've been feeling about money."

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Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.