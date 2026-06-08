June 9 Is One Of The Luckiest Days Of The Year, Especially For 7 Zodiac Signs

Once a year, there is a luscious transit that takes place when Venus, the planet of love, conjuncts Jupiter, the planet of luck and good fortune, for one of the luckiest days of the year. In 2026, that day is June 9.

When this transit occurs, the propensity for good stuff to happen increases. We might experience a windfall. News of a joyful development arrives. A relationship takes a step toward greater commitment. A lucky bargain falls into our lap. All are possible. There are downsides too, though. We can be tempted to spend beyond our means or we can develop an inflated sense of our charm and poise when we need to learn better manners or humility. Still, even with these obvious drawbacks, this is a much-beloved transit in the eyes of most astrologers.

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There are seven signs that will have an especially good season starting with this transit:

1. Cancer

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Jupiter and Venus will be conjoined at 26 degrees of the sign of the Crab, so you experience the greatest bounty of this conjunction’s benefits. Jupiter expands the opportunities for you to have pleasant social experiences.

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It's a great day to spend luscious time with your partner or engage in creative pursuits. This is also a luckier time to go bargain-hunting or searching for rare antiques or special investment opportunities that can enhance both pocketbook and abode.

2. Capricorn

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As the sign opposite Cancer, whenever Jupiter receives some sort of important transit there, it is so big it spills over across the zodiac to your zodiac sign. On June 9, you experience all the benefits Venus conjunct Jupiter has to offer, but not as intensely or even at a small remove.

Oftentimes, someone in your life is the direct recipient. You, on the other hand, get the benefits indirectly, Capricorn.

3. Aries

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You get the Jupiter-Venus conjunction in the form of a challenging square aspect, Aries. You still receive some benefits, though they come from responding to a challenge.

As intrepid as you are, you should be able to receive said challenge. Though it might somehow involve showing care and concern for others when you'd rather be out there being spontaneous and decisive.

4. Libra

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Though you get benefits from the Venus-Jupiter conjunction, they come from expending some effort. When you receive a square from Jupiter, as is what happens on June 9, it often affects your career, so it might be that you receive a work challenge that puts you through some paces.

Jupiter usually sends mirthful challenges, so even though it will require a stretch, it will also have some fun associated with it. One thing that will help is that Jupiter is conjoining your ruling planet, Venus, which means there is some natural affinity for the battle, whatever it may be.

5. Taurus

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Since Venus is your ruling planet, it's conjunction with Jupiter on June 9 is very lucky for you. You experience this transit in the house of communications and neighbors. This can make being a good neighbor especially lucky, particularly if you turn on the charm.

There might be some added benefits through attention to schooling or through writing or speaking engagements, especially if they touch on themes of fairness or justice.

6. Sagittarius

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Venus conjoins your ruling planet, Sagittarius, so this transit specifically touches you by imbuing your actions and social situations with greater grace and poise. Venus transits, especially the conjunction, also enhance your ability to find great financial investments.

The days before and after June 9 are wonderful times for you to go out with your partner. Or, for single Sagittarians, to lurch out to a party or social gathering in hopes of meeting a potential partner.

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7. Pisces

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Since you're ruled by Jupiter, June 9 is a very lucky day for you, Pisces. Venus loves your zodiac sign, and she'll endow you with magnetic allure in all that you do.

The conjunction takes place in your house of creativity, fun and games, children, and romance. Clearly, you will find enhanced luck in all these matters when you approach them with calmness and the desire to be pleasant. This makes your honey all the more attractive, so avoid being like vinegar!

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Azimuth is the former manager for the Advisors page at Astrology Answers and has been practicing astrology and numerology for over 50 years.