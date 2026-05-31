5 Zodiac Signs With Very Good Horoscopes On Monday, June 1

On June 1, 2026, five zodiac signs have very good horoscopes. We get an early start to Cancer season with the third planet entering the sign that rules family and the home: Mercury.

Mercury rules Gemini and Virgo, so there's a lot of positive energy entering this part of your life on Monday. Venus, the planet that rules love, is in Cancer, as is Jupiter, the planet of growth. Even though the Sun won't change signs to be in Cancer until June 21, a subtle calm shift in the energy makes this day very, very good for these astrological signs.

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1. Aries

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Aries, with a concentration of planets in Cancer, your focus is on your home and family. Mercury in Cancer allows you to make a few changes in your life that directly impact the way you live. You might find out that a property you want to move into is available. There are a few subtle changes you can make in your personal space to gain clarity of mind and emotional peace.

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Because Mercury is joining Venus, the planet of love, and Jupiter, the planet of growth, this could be when your family grows in the way you want it to. You could move in with a partner or roommate, or decide it's time to get a new pet to make your home feel warm and inviting.

2. Libra

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On June 1, you make a very simple discovery about what you're here to do with your one life. By itself, Mercury in Cancer provides some emotional intelligence with lots of clarity, but with your ruling planet Venus alongside Jupiter in Cancer, there's much more to Monday's energy involving your professional focus. Mercury brings you offers and deals.

You're situated in such a way that you can be very lucky and make some money or fall into a cushy job. Your horoscope is so good to you right now, Libra, and it continues to grow increasingly more promising for your future from now to August 9, and peaks during Cancer season.

3. Leo

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It's a beautiful thing to notice how far the past is behind you. With a third planet entering Cancer on June 1, it's as though your life is finally ready to reset, and you're the one who gets to push the exit stage left button. Mercury brings insight, and it tells you how to speak differently.

You stop speaking in situations that reflect old thoughts or ways you once lived. Now, Leo, you talk reflectively, as if your life has moved on. Sometimes you won't even remember what you once loved or who hurt you. It's all water under the bridge now. Mercury just helped you to see things for what they truly were.

4. Aquarius

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Mercury enters your house of health on Monday, which is also the one it rules. This means you get a double dose of goodness in this area of your life. Rather than focus on action, you realize how important it is to plan things out first. With Venus and Jupiter also in Cancer, self-love is the most important form of care that you can dedicate your time to right now.

You have given yourself over to others, and you feel in your heart that season will come around again later this year. But for now, what makes your June 1 horoscope so good for you is that you take a step back to go forward. You tend to the things in your body and soul that need tending, and ensure you are where you're meant to be.

5. Scorpio

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Scorpio, adventure calls your name when Mercury enters Cancer because it activates your sector of travel and learning on June 1. It's a good time to book travel and family trips. With Jupiter in the house of its exaltation, you feel extra positive about the tasks you have to do because it's as though you're getting a blessing from the Universe itself.

Mercury invites you to write things down and to read up on subjects you want to learn about. You can dive into docuseries on your favorite streaming service to get an idea of what you would like to know more about. There are so many things you can start now, and the good thing is that your mind is open to exploring them all.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.