Very Good Things Fall Into Place For 3 Zodiac Signs After June 1, 2026

On June 1, 2026, very good things are falling into place for three zodiac signs. With Mercury now in Cancer, we are hyper-aware of what in our lives needs to change and how we can make it happen.

We know that staying as we are is not going to get us where we want to go. It's time to expand our horizons, that much is clear. On Monday, these astrological signs pledge to become one with transformation. We've spent enough time talking. Now, it's time to make a move, as Mercury has us inspired and ready to act.

Advertisement

1. Gemini

Design: YourTango

When your ruling planet moves into Cancer on Monday, you're able to stand back and take a good, long look at yourself, Gemini. Through this, you see what must change. In some ways, you've already begun this transformation. Now, certain other things must catch up.

Advertisement

During this powerful astrological transit, you find that it's not good enough to just dwell on a thought, even though your thoughts are genius. Though Mercury is the planet of communication, now is the time to act.

This is when you accept the idea that there's more to life than what you're familiar with. While that may seem obvious, you actually make the moves on this day to expand your horizons. Your comfort zone may be safe, but it's time to leave it behind so you can evolve and good things can fall into place.

2. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

For you, Sagittarius, this first day of the month is very revealing. When Mercury leaves Gemini in favor of Cancer, you question some of the things that you've taken as truth for a very long time.

You aren't quite sure about certain ideas anymore, and that's a good sign. It means you're ready to handle more information. You are open to learning and willing to challenge even your long-held beliefs.

As you gain new knowledge, you are able to transform yourself and your life for the better. You are ready to grow now and expand your horizons. Don't be afraid to let new and positive information in. As cliché as it sounds, knowledge really is power.

Advertisement

3. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

On Monday, you may find yourself alone in a room, happily thinking things out. You don't really need a crowd of friends around you during this transit, Capricorn. You've got enough stuff on your mind without taking in the opinions of others.

That stuff is not only inspiring, but it also has you wanting to turn your ideas into realities. When Mercury shifts into Cancer, that's easier than you expect. It all starts with movement and a bit of momentum.

Advertisement

You feel very sensitive to your environment during this transit. You're considering what everything around you means and how it impacts your ideas. This is when you come up with some of your most expansive thinking. You're expanding upon your own limits now, and that allows great things to fall into place.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.