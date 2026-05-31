4 Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Abundance & Luck On Monday, June 1

Four zodiac signs are attracting significant abundance and luck on June 1, 2026, when the communication planet, Mercury, enters emotionally-oriented Cancer.

The season of Mercury in Cancer starts now and lasts until August 9. Cancer is emotional and focused on family matters and the home. When you add Mercury's energy to Cancer, there's a liveliness that enters the mix, creating a desire to think about how to improve your day-to-day. When it comes to attracting things into your life, you'll want to make quick changes to your environment. Luck comes in the form of acquiring treasures from friends or family members.

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This is a great day for these astrological signs to look at what they have and ask themselves how it makes them feel.

1. Taurus

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Taurus, Mercury exits your financial sector on Monday and enters the sign that rules your thoughts and communication. This energy encourages you to talk about ideas and things that make you curious about the future. You attract abundance by gathering ideas and being emotionally intuitive.

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You don't need anything new or flashy. You prefer sentimental things, especially those from a relative. You might be the only person who perceives its value and cherishes it for years to come. Not everyone understands that old and worn doesn't mean that it's not worth keeping. You are one of those zodiac signs who treasure history, and being the family historian is right up your alley.

2. Gemini

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Well, well, well, Gemini. You are the luckiest one on Monday. When your ruling planet enters Cancer, it's time to enjoy a resurgence of positive energy in your finances. Cancer is your second house of personal value, so from now through August 9, you have an opportunity to get comfortable with a few of your ideas and put them into action.

This is the time when you turn inward. People might wonder if you've fallen off the face of the earth as you dive into your work. You attract abundance through effort and luck by investing in yourself. The energy you put into your life now counts because you protect it from others' watchful, judgmental eyes. That protection helps you to build something you really enjoy now and in the future.

3. Cancer

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The importance of mental clarity cannot be overstated when it comes to attracting abundance and luck in your life. When Mercury enters your sign on Monday, you get this a-ha moment and sense that you know what you need to do next. There have been a few things you have not considered because you have been busy or overwhelmed by everything you need to do each day. Mercury in your zodiac sign gives you a sense of urgency and a need to act now.

You can put things off when life feels so emotional to you. On June 1, you start to realize how life isn't waiting around for you to figure things out. You need to take action when the timing is right. Your logic kicks in, Cancer. Luck isn't about waiting for opportunity to come to you. You have to go get it for yourself.

4. Virgo

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Your friendships and social network become a primary source of luck and abundance while Mercury is in Cancer, Virgo. Since you're ruled by Mercury, when it leaves Gemini to enter Cancer on Monday, you feel it instantly. You become more attuned to the value people bring into your life. You realize that a source of continual value isn't what you have in a bank account or in your wallet.

Value is more about the people you know who love and invest in you, and vice versa. You know that if you need help, you just ask and someone will be there or refer you to where you can get what you need. You're not looking to be mega-rich, but you do want to feel secure. That's what this astrological transit provides to you now: security and a feeling of deep trust.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.