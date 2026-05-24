5 Zodiac Signs With The Very Best Horoscopes On Monday, May 25

Five zodiac signs are going to have the very best horoscopes on May 25, 2026. Today, the Gemini Sun squares the North Node in Pisces, bringing a sense of accountability into the picture.

The Gemini Sun brings lots and lots of ideas up for you to test and try to see what you love to do. Gemini is associated with the Magician in tarot, so expect many of your talents to come to the surface for you to explore. With the Moon in Pisces at the same time, you feel like you can make any and every dream come to life. But for something to really, really work, you need to be grounded.

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The tension produced by today's square makes up for what you lack in determination or focus. Let's explore what this means for these four astrological signs.

1. Taurus

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The next few weeks) are actually primed to be incredibly good for you because the Sun is in your house of money. But what makes May 25 extra special is that when the Sun speaks to the North Node in Pisces, the people you need for guidance or advice show up.

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They are the voice of reason when you need to hear one, and on Monday, everything you want seems to be right where it's supposed to be. You're not afraid to admit that a dream or goals feel elusive at times. But, with both feet on the ground, friends who watch your back, nothing in life could be better.

2. Virgo

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Virgo, with the Sun in your career sector, you feel right at home with the things you need to do. The only area of discomfort is the visibility part. You don't mind being excellent, you just prefer to keep things humble. On Monday, though, the North Node conflicts with the Sun, pushing you to show off what you can do.

You need to let others see your handiwork out of respect. Being silent isn't helping you, so rather than stay quiet, you humble-brag. The best part of today's horoscope is the way you are acknowledged. Truly, that's all you really want. You didn't necessarily need the validation, but you do want others to know that you are doing much more than you often let on.

3. Capricorn

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You are associated with the North Node, which is about work and doing the hard things. On May 25, you reach a breaking point that causes you to see how important rest is when you're pursuing what you need in life. The Sun in Gemini reminds you to see health and wellness from two sides.

On one hand, you're doing it to make up for times you haven't cared about your body in the past. On the other, you're making investments for the future. With this in mind, you slow down a little bit. You take the time you need to care for yourself, and amazingly enough, rest triples your productivity. You have a newfound ability to accomplish so much more. Go, Capricorn!

4. Scorpio

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The North Node is activated by the Sun on Monday, and it shows you how you have so much to offer others in life. With the Gemini Sun in your house of giving, today's activities are borderline romantic.

This is the very best day for giving away tokens of love in the form of old trinkets you have but need a new home. You can donate to charity or post online to make a little money. You're ready to explore life with less stuff to care for and more time dedicated to living.

5. Leo

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What makes today one of the very best horoscopes you'll have all week is how good friends come together to help and support each other through good and bad times. On Monday, you realize something that hurts your heart. The only thing that keeps you holding it together is the love and support of people in your life.

You don't have to see situations fixed. You realize that it's OK to cry and let out some tears. You have witnessed disappointments in the past. Those aren't for you to hold on to. Instead, the Gemini Sun reminds you that hope is found when friends hold on to each other. Fortunately for you, you've got a few gems of good friends.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.