5 Zodiac Signs Have The Best Horoscopes Overall On Saturday, May 23

Five zodiac signs are having the best horoscopes overall on May 23, 2026 because a sweet energy comes into play when Venus, the planet of love, works in harmony with the North Node.

The North Node relates to your career, and Venus in Cancer is about the home. Sometimes these two areas of life can be at odds, but not on Saturday, when an increase in work is likely to bring money into your home. Work can be hard at times, and home is your place to let your worries go and relax. But these astrological signs experience the best of both worlds on Saturday. It's the little things that add up to a really good outcome on May 23.

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1. Libra

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Libra, as a Venus-ruled zodiac sign, you love when energy is harmonious. So what makes today's horoscope simply the best is how your planet helps you to add value through the work you do. It doesn't have to be for an employer either. The way you carry yourself conveys self-respect.

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When you value yourself more, people have no other choice but to do the same. On Saturday, you show yourself to be a person of high self-worth. You're a human who knows what they bring to the table. And now, everyone else is on notice, too.

2. Taurus

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The way you talk to others on Saturday sends incredibly loving energy into the universe. You speak like a person who truly cares, and it brings the right kind of attention into your life. Your friendships start to thrive. You can tell that you're becoming closer to the right people in your life.

Sometimes the world can feel like a lonely place, but you are the magnetic one who encourages and uplifts. No complaints for you on May 23, Taurus, because Venus helps you communicate compliments so that they land with a big impact and the North Node makes it easier for you to find the audience that understands where you are coming from.

3. Pisces

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Pisces, May 23 is all about the work of love, and you are the first in line to participate. Venus is in your hobby sector, so you are feeling super creative. Handmade crafts and artisan-type gifts appeal to you. You want to show support for craftsmen and maybe pick up a few signature pieces to display in your home, reminding you of the simple things in life.

The North Node harmonizing with Venus when she's in this type of flow makes you crave doing something crafty at home for yourself. Perhaps you start with a simple baking recipe or doodling on a note to say you care to a person you love.

4. Cancer

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Venus in your sign is connecting you to the side of yourself you don't typically showcase to the world in a loud way. You love quietly with soft intention. You are not looking for acknowledgment. You just want to know that others feel your care when you express it.

On Saturday, Venus, in harmony with the North Node, takes you on a journey of learning about the language of love. You discover things you hadn't seen before, and it helps you become a much more sophisticated caretaker of hearts. Cancer, you love the idea of learning how to care for others better. Right now, there's nothing better for a horoscope to say than that you get to explore new ways to love.

5. Capricorn

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Whenever Venus is in Cancer, an era of love opens for you, Capricorn. Over several weeks, you see what your partnerships can be when the right kind of attention nurtures others. Venus is about love, but she can also bring you gifts of luck and money, so you just might receive an offer to partner in business or do something profitable with a friend.

A budding relationship could develop, or your current one seems more connected and reassuring. The North Node in Pisces helps you to say what you need to say to get what you hope for. No mixed communication signals are coming through on Saturday, May 22. You're direct and to the point, but in the most gentle, endearing way.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.