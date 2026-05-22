4 Zodiac Signs Receive An Important Message From The Universe On May 23, 2026

On May 23, 2026, four zodiac signs are receiving an important message from the universe. During this First Quarter Moon in Virgo, we get the very distinct feeling that it's time to move.

We're no longer waiting around for someone else to get the job done for us. This one's on us, and we know it. We're thinking first and planning ahead, but we're not stopping until we do what we actually came here to do.

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1. Gemini

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You've always believed in yourself, Gemini. Yet, despite believing so fully in yourself, you still don't go after what you want. You don't like this quality about yourself. In fact, it really gets on your nerves.

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During the First Quarter Moon in Virgo, you see that time is not waiting for you. That's the message that the universe is trying to drum into your head. Act now, Gemini. There's no reason to wait.

It's a strong message, and it's one that finally penetrates on Saturday. You're standing up and making your move. No matter what happens, it feels good to know that you're trying. Good luck!

2. Virgo

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This is when you start taking certain things in your life seriously, Virgo. You've seen how you can easily get sidetracked. Even though your heart is in the right place, you recognize that you need to do more than just think about it.

You know very well that it's one thing to think, and another entirely to act. The First Quarter Moon in your sign shows you that acting is what counts.

This could potentially be the start of something new and wonderful. You have great ambitions, and it would be a shame if they were to waste away in your mind. This day brings you something you can pour your entire heart into.

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3. Sagittarius

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You've got a world of ideas in that big mind of yours, Sagittarius. While your imagination is superb, much of what you want to do has yet to be done, and you're starting to feel it.

On Saturday, during the First Quarter Moon in Virgo, you start to grow impatient with yourself. In a way, this is how the universe reaches you. It's time to get up and out the door. This is your moment to get involved.

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With this active transit in the sky, once you start, the momentum grows until it all becomes second nature to you. You love the idea of progress, and now, here's your chance.

4. Pisces

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On this day, you see how a situation you're presently in reflects the opposite of what you really want. This is the push you've needed to make some changes.

By seeing what you don't want to see, you recognize what you do actually want. That's how the First Quarter Moon in Virgo works for you. It delivers the knowledge you need to hear.

This day begins the shift for you, Pisces. You're not looking back any longer. You're committing to the future, and it all starts in the present. You've got this! Organize and move forward.

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Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.