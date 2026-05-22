3 Zodiac Signs Feel Immense Happiness Starting On May 23, 2026

Starting on May 23, 2026, three zodiac signs are feeling immense happiness. During the Virgo Moon, it's time to push aside the stress and accept that it can't be all bad all the time.

These astrological signs come to see that there's no need to put up a front of defense anymore. We're fine. Nothing is threatening us. We just got so used to feeling as if the world was going to collapse on our heads that we didn't take the time to look around at the present moment. Once we do, we realize that all is well.

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1. Cancer

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You've started to trust your intuition more than ever before, and this helps you see that there really is no reason to worry. Despite everything going on in the world and the negativity that threatens to bring you down, your intuition tells you that you are OK.

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Although it's hard to believe, it's the truth, Cancer. You are fine, and the moment is fine. During this lunar transit, all of that fineness turns into the very thing you thought was absent from your life: joy.

Ah-ha! So, joy snuck in anyway, despite all of your wariness. During the Virgo Moon, happiness is here, waiting for you to commit to it, which, of course, you do eagerly. It's time to smile again, as all is well in your world.

2. Libra

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When you receive good news, it's always hard for you to believe it at first, Libra. You've gotten yourself into that trap where you see the negative before the positive. Perhaps you don't want to allow yourself to be disappointed.

Yet, all of that's about to change. The Virgo Moon brings you news that is undeniably good, and it basically forces you to be happy about it. Now, the word force doesn't sound that good, but in your case, it's a total relief.

You've needed the kind of freedom from negativity for a very long time. It seemed impossible to achieve, yet here you are, smiling once again. You're thinking positively now, and it's all good!

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3. Aquarius

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At this point in the year, what brings you the greatest joy is finding a way to detach from all the noise and drama that the world seems to want to push into your face. It appears impossible to escape the near-constant chaos.

Yet, the truth is that you have a choice as to whether or not you let it into your life. As soon as you realize this, you know your decision. You want no part in the negativity and drama, and so you choose detachment. This helps you find peace and a much-needed sense of calm.

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Because you're a happy person who wishes to stay happy, you allow that peace to morph into joy. During the lovely Virgo Moon, it is easy to do. The universe is on your side, and happiness is yours.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.