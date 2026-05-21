5 Zodiac Signs Have Very Good Horoscopes On Friday, May 22

Five zodiac signs are having very good horoscopes on May 22, 2026 when the Sun joins forces with Uranus, creating some really good surprises before the day is over.

Gemini season is underway. Not only is Uranus in the sign of the twins, but so is Mercury, and now the Sun. With three planets in this chatty air sign, you can only imagine what it can do for you. Mercury brings fast manifestations when in Gemini. Uranus brings things to the surface that you didn't realize were there. The Sun makes it virtually impossible to miss the opportunities in front of you. And, Gemini gives you the it factor, so that whatever happens in your life, it's on everyone's radar to talk about.

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These astrological signs are the ones to watch on Friday. Things are taking a turn for the better, and it is very, very good.

1. Gemini

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It's kind of nice to be in the limelight, Gemini. This is your season, and things are only getting started. You have Mercury in your sign, reminding you to think about yourself first. You're not being selfish by thinking of yourself. Instead, you're emphasizing your most important priorities reflectively.

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You have a reputation for holding grudges when someone wrongs you, but this is everyone's opportunity to show you some respect. All you're asking for during your birthday month is some breathing room. You want to grow and enjoy life on your own terms.

When you're happy, everything else around you benefits from it. That's really all you want on May 22. But, with the Sun and Uranus linking up in your sign, unexpected things start to happen when you move around your priorities. The universe moves mountains for you. This horoscope is so incredibly good, it's worth screenshotting!

2. Aquarius

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Aquarius, you are always down for a game of love, but this time around, the game involves your hopes and dreams. You have been wishing for a chance to live your life to the fullest. On May 22, the universe listened, and it answered with three planets in Gemini.

Mercury in Gemini puts your mind in the mood for fun. Uranus and the Sun create problems that work in your favor. A few things are taken off your plate without much notice. With a newly cleared schedule, you feel like you can accomplish just about anything you set your mind to do.

As mercurial energy goes, things do appear more tedious, but intellectually stimulating. You go through forgotten crafts. You look at those unfinished projects. Where to start isn't crystal clear, but creativity is highly messy. You're here for it!

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3. Pisces

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You got your mind on your home on Friday, and your home on your mind, Pisces. At first, trying to think of a new way to do things drives you a little crazy. Uranus with the Sun in Gemini makes you feel emotionally unsteady. When uncertainty hits, it forces you to change how you think about your problems. What makes today's horoscope very good is how your life changes.

Gemini is the shape-shifter, and with three planets in its sign affecting your sense of emotional security, you know it's best for you to do the same thing too. You decide that May 22 is the day you approach things differently. On too many levels, you've become predictable, but now you want to surprise everyone, including yourself. The idea of reinventing who you are is beyond exciting.

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4. Taurus

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Taurus, you've got money on your mind. When Uranus and the Sun combust on Friday, they make you tighten up that belt of yours and stop spending. You're not interested in buying experiences. Doing and buying stuff without a purpose feels stressful and risky when Uranus is in Gemini. Instead, you want to be frugal and super smart with your money. You're looking at life through a new lens.

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Mercury in Gemini taught you to be smarter than the average bear. You know that you have to think about multiple streams of income. You must do certain things for yourself at home. What makes today's horoscope so good on May 22 is that you decisively recalibrate, and your finances take a turn for the better.

5. Sagittarius

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On May 22, your horoscope is so good because you learn something new about a person you like. You might be in love and in a committed relationship. You might have someone in your life right now who needs you to let them know how you feel. The opportunity to open the door to your heart, regardless of how scary it is, happens now. You could shamelessly blurt out your thoughts and see what happens next.

The beautiful thing is that nothing breaks and no one gets hurt. You feel free and happy that you no longer have to hold your thoughts inside. Mercury in Gemini gave you the courage to speak up. Uranus, with the Sun, made you bubble up and talk. Things are going to be OK, and deep down, you know that too.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.