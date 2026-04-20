The Tarot Horoscope For Tuesday, April 21 Is Here With A Reading For Your Zodiac Sign

Each zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope is here for April 21, 2026. The Sun is in Taurus, and the Moon enters Cancer. The collective tarot card for everyone is The Star.

Today's theme is restored hope. With the Sun in earthy energy, you're more subdued with the Moon in the sign of its rulership. There's an energy shift happening beneath the surface, and that's what you ought to explore right now. You're reflecting much more today as you learn to process your feelings.

Daily tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign on Tuesday, April 21, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Tuesday tarot card for Aries: The Empress

Aries, the Empress tarot card is about listening to your heart. On April 21, you're asked to slow down and pay attention to the pulse of life. You're learning a little more about your emotions, so don't rush through the process.

It's much easier to sense what has long-term potential, so when you commit to it, you have that internal confidence that keeps you going.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Tuesday tarot card for Taurus: Ten of Wands

On April 21, your daily tarot card is the Ten of Wands, which references doing more than what you are capable of. Today's challenge is to remove things from your plate and to find balance in your life.

Taurus, lighten your workload when possible. Instead of focusing on challenges, see what's within your control.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Tuesday tarot card for Gemini: The Chariot, reversed

The Chariot, reversed tarot card on April 21 invites you to stay strong and remain committed to what you are doing.

Today's about believing in yourself amid challenges. At first, you could want to quit, but you don't have to.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Tuesday tarot card for Cancer: Five of Wands, reversed

The Five of Wands, a reversed tarot card, involves inner peace and the realization that most conflict is unnecessary. Cancer, you get to choose what you need or want to do.

Instead of falling into debate or discussion on Tuesday, step back. Give yourself permission not to prove yourself to others. Instead, stand strong on your convictions and remain true to yourself.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Tuesday tarot card for Leo: Eight of Wands, reversed

Leo, sometimes, waiting is unavoidable. On April 21, you're asked to be patient. The Eight of Wands, reversed, is about a delay that could feel like rejection.

However, see the positive side to a situation being placed on hold. You could be in the process of a type of celestial intervention where protection is a future divine moment for something better.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Tuesday tarot card for Virgo: Ten of Swords, reversed

Healing and overcoming a tough chapter is one of the meanings of the Ten of Swords, reversed tarot card. On April 21, Virgo, you're at this place in time where what you once thought was forever painful becomes forgettable and less empowered.

You're able to take the lesson and see growth. You're smarter, sharper and more resilient now as a result.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Tuesday tarot card for Libra: Queen of Wands

Libra, the Queen of Wands highlights intuition and the strength of your self-awareness. On April 21, you are at this unique place in time where your self-assurance shines brightly.

You don't need others to validate you, and you don't want them to. You want to listen to your inner voice and follow it.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Tuesday tarot card for Scorpio: The World, reversed

Scorpio, luck doesn't always mean finished. On April 21, The World reversed, implying delays in getting something you want. You have to complete one final step to finish a goal, dream or conversation. Try not to let impatience get the best of you.

Don't let yourself feel like taking precautions is an inhibitor to your time or progress. Instead, see this as proper closure so you can proudly look at your work and be done with it.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Tuesday tarot card for Sagittarius: Page of Cups, reversed

The Page of Cups, reversed, signifies feelings that aren't fully processed and remain confusing to some degree. When you're not sure what you are going through or why, reflect.

You don't have to have all the answers today. Gathering the questions you need to answer can be enough to prompt self-awareness.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Tuesday tarot card for Capricorn: Eight of Swords, reversed

Capricorn, you finally see the things that have stopped you from living the life you want. The Eight of Swords, reversed, symbolizes healing and self-saving.

The blindfold is off, and what you thought would never let you move forward is gone. The barriers were more in your mind than in reality; you're free to do what's best for you.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Tuesday tarot card for Aquarius: The Hermit, reversed

The Hermit tarot card, when reversed, is about returning to the world after a period of reflection and spiritual self-discovery.

You now have wisdom you can share with the world if you want. On April 21, you're more present and aware because you've nurtured your inner soul and understand yourself better.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Tuesday tarot card for Pisces: Knight of Pentacles, reversed

On April 21, the Knight of Pentacles, reversed, highlights a sense that motivation is hindered by life's pressures. There's something you find uninspiring that needs to be addressed. You sense what's hurting your relationships and holding them back from being closer.

You make it a point to connect with others, intentionally aware that the work you do now is significantly essential to staying close.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.