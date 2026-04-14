The Tarot Horoscope For Wednesday, April 15 Is Here With A Reading For Your Zodiac Sign

Your zodiac sign’s daily tarot horoscope is here for April 15, 2026. The Sun, Moon, and Mercury are in Aries. The collective tarot card is The High Priestess, reversed.

Today's theme is self-awareness and honesty. This is a special time where being truthful isn't just valued, it's required of you. Today could come with confusion, as indicated by the reversed High Priestess. Instead of focusing outward toward what the world thinks, make an extra effort to tune in to your inner voice. It's speaking, but it may not be easy to hear.

Daily tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign on Wednesday, April 15, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Aries: The Emperor

Aries, today you're invited to lead yourself (and others) with a high level of honesty. The Emperor is about control, but self-control starts with awareness.

You see where you've been avoiding taking on personal responsibility for what you know needs to change. You don't have to adopt an aggressive attitude. Instead, you need to direct your energy toward areas where you can exercise your authority naturally, without force.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Tuesday: Seven of Pentacles

On April 15, you're ready to do some thinking and evaluate where your life is headed. The Seven of Pentacles tarot card asks you to honestly look at what you've invested your time and energy into.

You see what's paying off and can do more of that. You can also be honest about the progress you've made and adjust accordingly.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Gemini: Knight of Swords

Gemini, the Knight of Swords, is about thinking that leads to action. On April 15, the truth you need to hear is spoken, but it will take you time to truly understand what you've been told.

You don't have to react; instead, remain calm and still amid the chaos. You can say what needs to be said, but think about it first.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Cancer: Queen of Cups, reversed

Cancer, the Queen of Cups reversed tarot card reveals how certain feelings have been distorted by sadness or disappointment.

On April 15, you learn to be truthful about what's happened so you can heal. You nurture yourself in a way that makes things easier to manage. You stop filtering your emotions for peace and give yourself over to your higher power.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Leo: Five of Wands

The Five of Wands tarot card signifies internal conflicts and what it is that you need to know. On April 15, you're at this place in time where you wrestle with yourself more than others.

If competing priorities and expectations surface on Wednesday, push through and ask yourself what is happening in your life. Today's truth is friction, and it reveals what you know needs to be shown when the time is right.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Virgo: The Magician, reversed

The Magician tarot card, when it's reversed, is about having talents but not knowing what to do with them. On April 15, you are ready to assess your skills and see how to put them into use.

You have areas of your life where you've held back. You are clear about your motives, and now it's time to match your actions with them.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Libra: Two of Swords, reversed

Libra, when the Two of Swords comes out reversed, it represents a mind that is no longer confused. On April 15, the blindfold is removed.

You are done pretending that things are OK and are ready to make a decision. You see what's in front of you and confront problems head-on.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Scorpio: The Devil

The Devil is about temptation, and on April 15, you have an opportunity to be brutally honest with yourself. The battle you face that you want to change is about to change.

It begins with you truly seeking to understand the patterns you follow or the triggers that lead you to act. Today's not about judging yourself, but learning to grow stronger so you can overcome what you no longer want to do.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Page of Cups, reversed

The Page of Cups, when it's reversed, is about growth. On April 15, you can see where you need to mature the most in your life.

You spot what areas of pain or strength you ignore and learn to tap into them. You embark on a journey of personal development that is timely and helpful for every area of your life.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Capricorn: King of Pentacles

Capricorn, the King of Pentacles invites you to take ownership of your life. Today represents stability and accountability. You're honest about what you've built while still being able to see what still needs attention.

On April 15, you don't need to prove yourself to anyone or anything. You know exactly what to do and where you stand, and are ready to take responsibility for it.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Aquarius: Three of Cups, reversed

The Three of Cups, reversed tarot card, is about your social circle and the closeness you wish for it to be. On April 15, you review your friendships and their power dynamics.

You pay attention to who is there for you and others, and who is not. The power imbalances, even the subtle ones, are not ignored. You protect your mental energy, knowing clearly where to invest because you see how it's reciprocated.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Pisces: Ace of Swords

The Ace of Swords is about clarity. On April 15, your truth comes in clean and direct.

A situation is no longer left to second-guessing or pondering. Instead, you feel confident enough to act and to do what you need to do with the support of others.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.