3 Zodiac Signs Actually Feel Immense Happiness Starting On April 15, 2026

Starting on April 15, 2026, three zodiac signs are actually feeling immense happiness again. During the Aries Moon on Wednesday, we realize that so much of the sadness and grief we feel comes from overexposure to negative news.

While the world goes on, whether we pay attention to it or not, we owe it to ourselves to take a break from constant input. Three zodiac signs see that even the smallest break does wonders for the psyche.

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Perhaps it's time to stop doomscrolling for at least a day, if not a week, a month, or a lifetime. The thing is, life comes with enough sadness and heartbreak on its own, so why take in any more negativity than necessary? It's time to pull away and give ourselves a media vacation.

1. Aries

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There are moments when you just cry, and you don't even know why. During the powerful Aries Moon, you realize that it's because you've left yourself wide open to the constant onslaught of negativity.

You are the one in control here, Aries. You don't have to believe that the world is happening to you; it's not. It's just happening, and you have the power to look away, as it's making you so sad.

This is your life, and you have to live it as if it were your only one, because it may very well be. Don't let the sadness become your personality. Put your phone down and fight it, as only you can.

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2. Cancer

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Sadness can no longer be a part of your life, at least not in the kind of all-consuming way it's been, Cancer. There is so much more to you than this kind of darkness. Don't give in!

While it's very hard to pull yourself away, this is a must for the sake of your health, both physical and mental. There is such beauty in the world, and you are someone who always sees this. Don't let it get away from you.

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During the Aries Moon, you recognize that you're the one who let yourself go this dark. Now, you see that you really do have a choice in the matter. Sadness ends, and happiness begins its new phase.

3. Capricorn

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You tend to get lost in the darkness of your mind, Capricorn. While that's an indulgence we all feel at times, it's now time for you to get past it.

It's hard when a person is told to get over it, but it does seem that the universe is telling you to do just that during the Aries Moon. You are allowed to feel happy. In fact, you're allowed to call it quits on feeling sad.

Yes, that's easier said than done. We all know this. However, time is fleeting, and you don't want to spend too much time dwelling on the things you cannot change. Thankfully, sadness is something you can change, so get your mind together and go slay that beast! It's time for a much happier era.

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Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.