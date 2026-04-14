4 Zodiac Signs Receive A Powerful Sign From The Universe On April 15, 2026

On April 15, 2026, four zodiac signs receive a powerful sign from the universe. Mercury is now in Aries, and for many of us, it's just the thing we need to get over certain emotional humps.

During this transit, we understand that it's now or never. We're done holding back. We get the sign and we go-go-go! The universe is giving us free rein over our emotions and our strengths at the same time. There is nothing here to do but win.

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1. Aries

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On this day, it becomes super obvious that you can't shut up, and that's a good thing, Aries. Once you get started talking, your best ideas come out.

Mercury is now in your sign, and you are uninhibited. You won't stop until you've said all you need to say. People are listening, too. They hear you out and crave more of what your mind has to offer.

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The universe sends you a sign in the form of self-confidence, and it allows you to share some of the wackier ideas you've kept inside. Now, those ideas don't seem so wacky. They seem brilliant.

2. Gemini

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You feel so hyped up during Mercury in Aries that expression and art come naturally and fluidly to you, Gemini. You can't stay in one place for long, and you won't. This day is for movement.

The universe has you wanting to learn as much as you can during this time, and that means processing many lessons. This is the spark that has you finally moving forward.

The whole key to the day is in the way you communicate with others. You love talking and impressing people. You have the magical gift of gab throughout this day. Have fun with that!

3. Leo

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On this day, the universe blesses you with the power to command. That doesn't mean you stand before an army and shout a lot. Rather, it means you can make demands upon yourself that have you advancing.

So, yes, in the long run, the work done on this day is for you. When push comes to shove, you don't stay in one place. You move with the tides, and you end up a winner.

Because you can express yourself very clearly during Mercury in Aries, other people know that you're doing some very special work to improve your life. This is how they benefit as well.

4. Sagittarius

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If it's up to just one person to show others how to live and thrive in the face of negativity, it's you, Sagittarius. At least, on this day.

Your job during Mercury in Aries is to hold down the fort and show others that safety is here. You are there for whoever needs you. You say the right words at the right time, and you're seen as someone who gives great comfort.

You aren't concerned about softening what you say. You trust others to get the meaning, no matter how you deliver the message. Your message is kindness, and that is all.

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Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.