6 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Major Luck & Good Fortune On March 22, 2026

Written on Mar 20, 2026

chinese zodiac signs luck good fortune march 22 2026 Design: YourTango | Photo: SanneBerg from Getty Images, Canva Pro
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Six Chinese zodiac signs are attracting major luck and good fortune on March 22, 2026. Sunday is Wood Sheep Stable Day, and there’s something really powerful about it.

In Chinese astrology, Stable Days steady you. They take something that felt uncertain and make it feel safe enough to trust. With Wood energy growing things quietly and Sheep energy tied to comfort and real-life happiness, today brings good fortune you can actually feel.

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Today you realize something in your life is already becoming what you hoped it would be. For these animal signs, March 22 brings a moment where things feel settled in the best possible way.

1. Goat

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Sunday brings exactly what you need it to. You notice something in your life has become easier. A routine feels smoother. A relationship feels more secure. Even your space feels more like yours.

There’s a moment on March 22 where you pause and realize everything actually feels good for once. That understanding changes how you see your life and what you believe is possible next.

RELATED: People Born In These 3 Months Are Destined For Financial Success, According To Chinese Astrology

2. Horse

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You’ve been moving fast lately, but on March 22 you slow down just enough to see what’s working. Someone shows up for you in a way that feels consistent, and it changes your whole perspective on them. You stop expecting things to fall apart for the first time in awhile.

There’s also a quiet financial win. Something lines up in a way that makes your life easier, and it feels like a sign from the universe that you’re on the right track. Yay.

RELATED: Monthly Chinese Horoscopes For March 2026 Are Here For Each Animal Sign

3. Rabbit

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You feel at home in yourself on Sunday, dear Rabbit. That might sound simple, but it changes everything. You stop overthinking how you’re being perceived. You stop second-guessing your choices.

Because of that, your interactions feel more natural. Someone responds to you in a way that feels genuine, and it reminds you that being yourself is enough. It always has been.

RELATED: 3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Good Fortune From March 23 - 29, 2026

4. Pig

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Your good fortune shows up on March 22 through comfort. You create a moment for yourself that feels good. Maybe it’s cooking something you love or just enjoying your space without rushing anywhere.

That calm energy on Sunday attracts an unexpected message, invite, or a piece of good news comes in when you’re not even looking for it. Trust it.

RELATED: Year Of The Fire Horse 2026 Horoscopes Are Here For Each Chinese Zodiac Sign

5. Dog

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You’ve been carrying something pretty heavy lately, and on Sunday you put it down. Just a simple decision to stop worrying about something that hasn’t been helping you.

The relief is immediate and almost right after, something positive takes its place. A plan works out. A conversation goes better than expected. You realize letting go made room for something better. Waaaay better. Just wait, you’re so lucky.

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5 Zodiac Signs Destined For Financial Success In 2026

RELATED: Year Of The Dog Chinese Zodiac Personality Traits, Years And Compatibility

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6. Ox

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You feel grounded on March 22 in a way that’s hard to explain. You look at your life and see progress, even if it’s not flashy. There’s real stability and movement there.

Someone might acknowledge that about you on Sunday. They notice your effort and the way you’ve been showing up. That recognition feels earned and reassuring. You are finally being seen for who you really are. 

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RELATED: 4 Chinese Zodiac Signs That Are Destined To Be Rich, Even If They Struggle Financially Now

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.

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