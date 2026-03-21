3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Experience Abundance & Prosperity The Week Of March 23 - 29, 2026

Three Chinese zodiac signs are attracting abundance and prosperity the week of March 23 - 29, 2026. If ever there were a week when it matters how generous you are, this is it.

Giving to someone in need helps these animal signs attract abundance all week. Donating gives you a sense of prosperity because you have something to give and you're helping another person. One way to tap into this thinking during the week of March 23 is to be hyper-focused on intentional living.

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Taking action is the key to the magic that unfolds this week. You're doing more than just manifesting. You're working hard to get what you want out of life, and this week, you're reaping the abundant rewards.

1. Monkey

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Pull out your favorite blue piece of clothing this week, Monkey, because blue is your best color for attracting abundance and prosperity. It reminds you to trust yourself and listen to your intuition. You'll have rapid changes that prompt you to act. Do things that you know are fortunate but that others might overlook. You love living in the moment and thrive in environments that challenge your thinking.

Your best day for abundance and prosperity is March 23, a Monkey-energy day. Allow yourself to think independently. Where you feel led to go, don't allow others to override your intuition. If you are friends with a Rat, make time to connect. Winning and confronting fears are hard work, and it takes someone in the trenches to truly understand. Encouraging each other helps you to avoid falling into the belief that you have to do things when everything is perfect.

2. Goat

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You don't have to add another item to your to-do list this week to get the abundance or prosperity you need, Goat. Removing things from your daily life that keep you busy but do nothing for your dreams is enough to make you feel prosperous. Knowing what to alleviate from your daily life can take some focus.

The best day to relieve stress, drama, or unnecessary work is March 24, a Destruction Day. Wear the color beige to keep you emotionally grounded and mentally clear. Don't just wing it. Instead, think about who is affected or how. Talk your ideas over with a Rabbit, who is compassionate in nature. They can help you to make the right choices.

3. Tiger

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Your best day this week is March 23, a Balance Day, which helps you to live in the moment while also getting things done. You start the week with an air of confidence. It's easier for you to find the mental clarity you need because you can sense areas of life that prove prosperous for you.

Where a problem had seemingly bottlenecked due to pending calls or paperwork needing to be submitted, things start to open for you and get moving. You'll note that orange seems to be the color you see most often because your life is heading toward action, and you are increasing in emotional confidence.

Your best animal sign to work with this week is the Horse, for their fast-paced nature. Don't overthink the things you know you have to do before Sunday; instead, pick one and move forward.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.