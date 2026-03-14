6 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Major Wealth & Abundance On March 16, 2026

Six Chinese zodiac signs are attracting major wealth and abundance on March 16, 2026. The day pillar for Monday is Earth Ox and it's an Open Day. That pairing doesn't show up every week.

Open Days are when things that were closed become available. A conversation that was stalled gets picked back up. A financial door that looked shut turns out to have been unlocked for a while, you just hadn't pushed it yet. Earth Ox energy makes whatever opens solid.

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Monday has a reputation for being the worst day of the week. Not for these animal signs who are in for some serious good fortune.

1. Ox

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The day pillar belongs to your animal sign and you're gonna feel unusually locked in from the start. There's a financial move you've been turning over in your head that you haven't pulled the trigger on. It's time to stop overthinking.

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March 16 is when the timing feels right because your gut finally stops arguing with your logic. They land on the same answer. That alignment doesn't happen often for you. When it does on March 16, it means something. Move.

2. Snake

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Snake and Ox are one of the most compatible pairings in the entire Chinese zodiac. On an Earth Ox Open Day, that compatibility translates into real, tangible results.

Something you've been genuinely patient about, longer than most people would've waited, starts paying out on Monday. It won't come all at once. But you get the first clear sign that what you wanted was actually worth it. You were right to hold on.

3. Rooster

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You're the third sign in the Ox's inner circle and March 16 has something specific for you. An opportunity shows up today that has a short window. You'll know it when you see it because your first instinct is going to be yes, immediately, before your second-guessing brain can catch up. Trust that first instinct.

Monday’s Open Day energy rewards the people who move when the door swings. By the end of the day you'll have started something that looks small right now but absolutely won't stay that way. Lucky you.

4. Rabbit

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You're still inside your own animal sign’s month and the Metal Rabbit energy is working in your favor on Monday. Your abundance today comes through a meaningful conversation you weren't expecting to have. Someone brings up money or a situation that has your name written all over it. They bring it up like it's already decided, like of course it's you.

Let that sink in. You've been building toward being someone's obvious first choice for a while. On March 16 you find out it worked.

5. Horse

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The Fire Horse year is your year and Open Days hit differently when your own element is running the calendar.

Something blocked gets unblocked on Monday. You find out that payment or a plan someone put on hold is back on. The version that comes back is actually better than what you originally had. While you were waiting, the situation improved. Say yes. Get the details sorted later. Exciting stuff.

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6. Tiger

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Tiger and Horse share a fire frequency that the Fire Horse year keeps amplifying. On March 16 it works in your favor in a way that's hard to ignore.

You've been underselling yourself somewhere. Monday is the day someone else sees the real number before you say it out loud. The offer or the feedback or the opportunity that comes in today tells you something about how you're actually perceived. It's higher than you thought. Adjust accordingly.

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Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.