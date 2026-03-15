5 Zodiac Signs Have Very Good Horoscopes On Monday, March 16

Five zodiac signs are having very good horoscopes on March 16, 2026 because the Moon enters Pisces, where it takes on its dreamy traits.

A Moon in Pisces sets the perfect stage for a great day. The Moon, with its ever-changing faces and phases, reminds us that emotions fluctuate and intensity can be fun. It's a good day to dive into your favorite things to do. You'll likely have wild, vivid dreams and incredible ideas you want to try out, all slightly artsy and playful.

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1. Aries

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What makes March 16 so good for you, Aries, is that you stop telling yourself that life always has to be realistic. Sometimes you forget to let your imagination wander. When you do that, you withhold yourself from experiencing the goodness life has to offer you. Letting go of self-inflicted restrictions feels good to you, especially on Monday.

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A Pisces Moon teaches you to abandon rules that restrict you from the joy of life. You get creative at work. You try new things and don't see being silly as lying to yourself about life's seriousness. Instead, being playful and serious is the ideal blend for an absolutely perfect day.

2. Taurus

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Taurus, you're encouraged to be flexible and adaptable when interacting with others on March 16. You can be quite the stoic, but the playful Pisces Moon energy helps you let go and laugh a little. If stress creeps in, simply telling yourself that things will get better can turn things around.

This timely switch in your thinking lets you see the world in a new light on Monday. You don't feel emotionally restricted when interacting with others. Instead, you're the creative one who embodies fresh ideas and shares them liberally.

3. Gemini

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On March 16, you realize that something needs to change in your career, Gemini, and it makes you pause. You don't want to restrict yourself from doing things that you enjoy. Since you spend so much time at work, you prefer to like your career.

On Monday, you get the notion that work doesn't have to feel like paid labor. It can feel more like a heartfelt calling. If you have to spend a large portion of your day doing something for others, you would like it to be meaningful to you, too. Today, you find a way to blend pleasure and purpose and make money at the same time.

4. Cancer

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Cancer, when you have a chance to learn something new, you want to make it a magical experience. On March 16, you discover information that opens your mind to the wonder of life. You see things as if they were for the first time. You embrace the idea that life can be both practical and creative. Today is a special day because you take learning to a new level.

For you, life is good, and right now, the vibe is spiritual. You don't have to open a book; instead, you open your heart. You are intentionally listening with the ears of your soul. You embrace the fact that you're an inspirational being who is inspired by others.

5. Leo

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On March 16, something wonderful happens in your life. You're given a gift from someone, and it's truly unexpected. It's wonderful when you feel seen by others. Their generosity reminds you how beautiful the world can be. You want to do the same to others.

You receive a compliment or a look that says you're understood. A kind word or gesture fills your heart with love. You embrace the beauty of a peaceful moment with a pet or get a text that says you're thought about. You don't have to have the biggest treasures the world offers during a Pisces Moon. In relationships, for humans, it's the little things that count.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.