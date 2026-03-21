Money Comes In For 3 Zodiac Signs On March 22, 2026

On March 22, 2026, money comes in for three zodiac signs. During Sun conjunct Neptune, we come to realize that making money doesn't have to be attached to some kind of dreary situation that goes on forever.

We tend to think of jobs as these things we can't get away from or situations that chain us to desks. Yet, that's not true. We have a choice, and during this day's transit, we use both our imagination and choice to create a proper flow of money.

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For these astrological signs, the entire day has us experiencing what it's like to attract money as if we were magnets for the stuff. It's OK. Let it happen. Let it flow!

1. Pisces

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What makes a real difference in your world during this transit, Pisces, is the fact that you are inspired right now. Thankfully, that inspiration manifests as a notable increase in your income.

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This means you have to be smart and steady, but then again, that's second nature for you. You can do this, Pisces, and mainly because you can't help but think creatively.

What's different and to your advantage here is that you trust that if you stay with it, it's going to work. You have no doubt, and this kind of faith in yourself helps money flow in your direction. You believe, and therefore, it happens. Nicely done!

2. Cancer

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One of the ideas that comes to you during this day, Cancer, has to do with what you and your family can do together to provide an income. This might not have come up before, but something interesting in your family is happening right now.

It seems that with a little work and patience, you and the people who you are closest to can create a plan that helps to deliver the funds you need. It's so much easier than you think, too.

It seems like you're in a very good cosmic position right now. On March 22, Sun conjunct Neptune is here to show you how to make the most of your financial situation. Don't worry. You've got this.

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3. Libra

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You have a natural sense of fairness, and you're able to apply this attitude to any number of situations. Yet, they must really and truly respect the idea that you are this fair. It's simply in your nature, Libra.

March 22 is one of those days when kindness really counts, and not only that, but it also pays. So, it seems, Libra, that during this transit, Sun conjunct Neptune, if you just remain your kind self, you can win the fortune.

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Money flows your way because you don't see money as the enemy, nor do you see it as the impossible dream. It's just there, and that's OK with you. That's how it flows to you, Libra. You don't impede its progress. Good for you!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.