5 Zodiac Signs Have Great Horoscopes On Monday, March 9

Five zodiac signs have great horoscopes on March 9, 2026, when Mercury retrograde in Pisces trines Jupiter retrograde in Cancer.

Feelings are prioritized when retrograde Mercury is in Pisces. When Jupiter is retrograde in Cancer, your emotions are big and hard to define. Retrograde fosters introspection, but it can also bring confusion. If you use that energy creatively, it can do all sorts of good for your imagination. When Jupiter is involved, your visions are wild and full of color.

You start imagining what a room might look like or what could happen if you switched something around. You look at all the possibilities that improve your life and make you feel better. You look at your environment and wonder how to make it better for yourself and others.

1. Gemini

When Jupiter and Mercury are in trine on March 9, it brings attention to your finances and your career, Gemini. Since both are retrograde, these emotional changes are internal and likely involve how you feel about each and what you intend to do more than what is happening in this moment.

Jupiter retrograde has you evaluating your finances and perhaps whether your current job is working for you. If you plan to ask for a raise or want to search for a side gig, the ideas start to form, and you come up with an opportunity that fits your needs.

2. Sagittarius

You're about to have a great day, Sagittarius. You decide what you want to pass on to someone in the future. On March 9, retrograde Jupiter in your sector of inheritance has you thinking nostalgically. You see your life as a journey, and the idea of leaving gifts while you can so someone can enjoy them appeals to you.

Retrograde Mercury in your sector of home and family reminds you how many times people have done the same for you. You consider the situations where people did not. It becomes clear to you that the best way to live life is in the moment. So, you let an item of value go to enhance a loved one's life and joyfully observe them do so.

3. Cancer

Monday is a great day because your confidence grows and helps you to be brave enough to face your fears, Cancer. On March 9, you recognize your weaknesses. You know that they have to go. There are problems you must address, and the only way to do so is to learn how to think differently.

You pull out old journals and review things you wrote in the past. You think about what friends and family have said to you and consider their feedback heavily. You take this period of life seriously and hope to grow your world into one you feel proud of. The past no longer holds you down, and your future looks brighter.

4. Pisces

When Jupiter is in your house of play, Pisces, it's a time of personal discovery and exploration. Your inner child comes alive, and you realize who you are. For too long, you've forgotten, and now you're ready to find your purpose.

Mercury retrograde in your sign has you in a place where being lost has caused you to think about why. You know it has to do with serving others rather than serving yourself. You don't want to limit yourself to people-pleasing, so on March 9, you find a compromise that's safe and secure for you and for everyone else whose life you touch.

5. Virgo

What makes March 9 so great for you, Virgo, is that you finally feel like you're finding your place in the world. Jupiter retrograde in your sector of partnerships helps you get comfortable with who you are without anyone else's approval. You prefer working on your own. You like it when you can think without distractions. You prefer it when your inner world is rich and full of thoughts and ideas. Jupiter helps you expand on the things you're experiencing.

When Jupiter speaks to your ruling planet, Mercury, in your sector of relationships, this change is extra powerful. Old friendships are attracted back into your life. You remember why some ended and what makes it necessary for a few to begin again. March 9 opens doors you thought were closed, but now swing fully open.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.