5 Zodiac Signs Have Excellent Horoscopes On Saturday, March 7

Five zodiac signs have excellent horoscopes when the Moon enters Scorpio on March 7, 2026, and brings out the best in them.

The Moon is burdened by the overwhelming darkness of Scorpio. The Moon's natural ruler is Cancer, which is about home, family, nurturing, caretaking, and selflessness. But, in Scorpio, the Moon is pushed toward control and power, death, inheritance, and secrets. You have to work harder at connecting with your emotions while the Moon is in Scorpio, and try a little bit more to see what's good in life.

Advertisement

Scorpio is also a money sign, so whenever the Moon is here, it generates value from your efforts. Having to work harder, though, is what brings out the best in these astrological signs. They put their lives under the microscope on Saturday and discover what they need to know. What's not working is revealed. Insight is rare, and self-discovery is a process.

1. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

When the Moon enters your sign on March 7, Scorpio, you get insight into your personal life. You like digging into your world to explore the mysterious parts. The reflective energy of the Moon reflects what you need to see back to you. The good parts are magnified on Saturday, while the not-so-awesome ones are tailored for work and improvement.

Your observational skills are top-notch, and you are a keen evaluator. How you notice what needs to change in others, you do to yourself. Negative energy comes up, and it's revealed for you to heal through. You make mental notes of your flaws and intend to fix every one of them. By the time the day is over, you experience a sense of accomplishment because you're at the start of becoming exactly who you want to be.

2. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

The Moon activates your sector of partnerships on March 7, Taurus, revealing what needs improving in your love life. Scorpio energy makes it much easier for you to communicate longing when it comes to intimacy and closeness. You know what you want, but sometimes you can keep things superficial. You tend to withhold opening up or sharing your needs, not wanting to appear weak.

The power behind a Scorpio Moon pulls back the layers on Saturday, and you share these secret longings. It moves others to get to know you better, and your bond strengthens. Control is softened under your loving Taurus energy. You see things in terms of power exchange. It takes two to make things work. Today's best outcome is one you hoped for but didn't expect to become a reality. A close relationship becomes much more than romantic. You're experiencing a true partnership with friendship.

3. Leo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Family matters come up for you once the Moon enters Scorpio on March 7, Leo. This is the time to address problems before they happen. You want to be prepared to ensure everyone knows what they need to know and where to find information. The Moon in Scorpio in your sector of home and family brings responsibility up.

Life has many unpleasantities, but being prepared in advance avoids many of them. On Saturday, you take the initiative to ensure the best outcome is there for any future challenges you or your loved ones face, making it an excellent day.

4. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You're not one who usually goes looking for power, Aquarius, but when the Moon enters Scorpio on March 7, you find yourself in a position of authority. Scorpio energy can bring up negative situations at work where others feel weak or ashamed. But your detached approach keeps dignity intact on Saturday, and there's no sense of being judged.

You step in and provide advice or guidance. You reveal the areas of expertise where you're the best. Pulling back the layers of a situation allows others to see that problems are not forever and that truth is needed to resolve them.

5. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You're a natural romantic, Cancer, and when the Moon is in Scorpio, your heart longs for deep, passionate love. A part of you finds this desire overwhelming. On Saturday, March 7, it could be described as all-encompassing. Yet, you dive in and try not to keep your feelings to yourself. You stop worrying about rejection and instead decide to trust the process.

You find romance in the little things, even if they don't involve a particular person. You see the beauty in nature or literature. You anticipate positive experiences, so you are more apt to find them. You are expressive and delighted by the smallest gesture of kindness because it prompts hope. Sentimentality is part of your personality today, and when you cry, they are only happy tears.

Advertisement

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.