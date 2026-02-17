5 Zodiac Signs Have Very Good Horoscopes On Wednesday, February 18

Five zodiac signs have good horoscopes on February 18, 2026. Three stelliums form in the sign of Pisces on Wednesday, a blend of energy that helps you to emotionally connect with others.

In astrology, Pisces is the sign of spirituality and the highest expression of love and beauty. The first stellium forms between the Sun, the South Node of Fate, and Venus in Pisces, allowing you to close the door of the past. The second stellium forms between the South Node, Venus, and the Moon, creating a bridge from the past to the present and fostering awareness. The third stellium forms between Venus, the Moon, and Mercury, enhancing your emotional insight and intuition.

In numerology, today is a 3, the Creative, inspiring hope. Each Pisces stellium is about love, beauty, friendship, and all the good things life has to offer. There's a triple effect as the energies of each planet are activated by the Moon through tomorrow. It's encouraging that this energy began during the Lunar New Year, after an intense New Moon solar eclipse. Fated things are happening, and for these zodiac signs, their horoscopes are looking really good.

1. Pisces

Pisces, the stellium in your sign on February 18 invites you to think about your life and all that it has to offer. There are things you've toted around from your past. You can bring them out, think on them, and learn. Then, once intense emotions have passed, reflect fondly on how experiences help you grow stronger and more in love with life.

The rhythms of life teach you that no matter what happens, you thrive. You discover the friendships that are special to you. It's easier to connect emotionally and mentally with the right people.

You feel like you've known each other for a long time, and your souls are bound for a special purpose. The sense of security forming today feels heavenly, and intellectual intimacy fulfills parts of yoruself that you didn't realize needed healing.

2. Virgo

Your partnerships, ranging from romantic to platonic, get a big boost of positive energy on February 18. Three beautiful stellims form in Pisces, enhancing how you connect with others. Your pragmatic personality softens on Wednesday, Virgo.

You see beyond the end result, exploring what makes people tick. Exercising enhanced intuitive energy endears you to your friends, partners, and associates, so they come to like this softer side of you. You express yourself so sweetly and in a way that feels supportive and warm.

There are many ways to show people you care. Virgo, today, you practice them all. You sense the past and show kindness, grace, and forgiveness. You look to the future and ask questions that foster understanding and mutual trust at work and at home. The end result is closeness solidified that you can build a powerful alliance on.

3. Sagittarius

If home is where the heart is, then you are comfy, cozy and in the right frame of mind. With Venus and the Moon bonding nicely with Mercury and the South Node, you set the past to rest and look forward. On February 18, you learn from your experiences, which entice you to talk about them reflectively.

You perceive why certain moments had to be the way they were. You don't hold a grudge against yourself. The idea of keeping score in relationships or the past is the furthest thing from your mind. The past is merely a stepping stone to bigger and better things. You focus on building the life you want to live. You speak positively and perceive that only positive experiences are your birthright.

4. Gemini

Gemini, with Mercury in Pisces, your mind is open to creative experiences. Your intellectual traits easily channel thoughts and ideas that seem to come from the universe, not you. Today is a day for penning your thoughts.

On February 18, you remain open and receptive. You think about money. You can envision your role in the grand scheme of things, including how to build a better life for yourself and others. You avoid negative thoughts or ideas. You are too consumed with the good energy that is available to you today.

5. Aquarius

Starting on February 18, your finances work out nicely during a triple stellium in the sign of Pisces. Your financial world is enhanced by spiritual energy, and it's not about acquiring wealth for selfish gain. Instead, you think about who benefits from an act of kindness. You are more thoughtful about the people you love.

As a mind-oriented zodiac sign, you feel a mindshift happening in your life today. You put your relationships first, without sacrificing your own happiness. Life is about beauty more than productivity. You want your mind to come alive with what you do, because you see earning and gaining as a matter of the heart.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.