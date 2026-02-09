Your Zodiac Sign's Daily Love Horoscope For Tuesday, February 10: The Planet Of Love Changes Signs

Your zodiac sign's love horoscope for Tuesday, February 10, 2026, is here. Venus enters Pisces, creating an energy of love and attraction in your romantic life. Venus is the planet of love, and in Pisces, the most romantic sign of the zodiac, it takes on an ethereal, fated, and magical quality.

Starting on Tuesday, letting love find you is easier, and you believe in the highest expression of love. This romantic era of Venus in Pisces lasts until March 6, helping you to make the most of this time. You learn what it means to believe in love again. Embrace your most romantic self. Write love notes, believe in the impossible, and don’t be afraid to wear your heart on your sleeve. After all, that’s how the person meant for you finds you.

Love horoscope for your zodiac sign on Tuesday, February 10, 2026:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Believe in miracles, dear Aries. Venus in Pisces helps you to honor your desire for the kind of relationship you've always dreamed of. Beyond what feels logical, this energy takes you on a soul journey, helping you shed the hurts of your past.

During this time, it’s important to trust your intuition, honor what you truly want, and don’t let yourself settle for less. Piscean energy governs deep, powerful spiritual bonds.

So let your intuition lead you toward a soulmate or twin-flame connection. Just remember that not everything can be explained logically, especially love.

Advertisement

Taurus

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Love is closer than you think, Taurus. Embrace the power of connection in your life while Venus is in Pisces. This energy governs your relationships, friendships, and new connections. Pisces is an energy that’s hopeful, romantic, and open to direction.

Be sure to embrace these qualities during this time to take full advantage of this energy. This is a highly social time for you, but you prefer meaningful connections over simply filling your schedule.

Focus on what is meaningful, and don’t be surprised if a new love match comes forward during this time.

Advertisement

Gemini

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Choose someone that's good for you, Gemini. Venus in Pisces does bring romance, but also the desire to choose someone who can help you in your own life.

Whether it’s living the life of your dreams or helping to further a goal, you want to be inspired by the person that you’re with. This leads you to find love with someone older, or through a workplace romance.

Just be sure you’re focusing on what you truly need from a relationship, not just the immediate benefits of being together.

Advertisement

Cancer

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Love is meant to take you out of your comfort zone, Cancer. You’ve had a strong desire to move forward with your life and embrace new beginnings. This sparked a desire to relocate or take an extended trip, as if it were a divine gift. Yet you’ve been delayed from taking action on this.

As Venus moves into Pisces on February 10, the delays are finally over, and that means it’s time to take a chance on yourself. This energy does bring in romance, but also a change of scenery. Be sure you’re not saying no to offers simply because of the changes a connection would require.

Advertisement

Leo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

How you connect is important, Leo. As a fire sign, you often focus on the physical aspects of connection with someone that you’re exploring a relationship with. This energy can be intense and make you feel that this new person is meeting your needs.

However, Venus in Pisces urges you to not only rely on the physical, especially when building a new relationship. Instead, invest in the emotional and spiritual connection you have with a partner. This ensures your relationship can last beyond the initial fires of attraction.

Advertisement

Virgo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Fall in love with your life, dearest Virgo. Pisces is your opposite zodiac sign, and its energy represents not just your house of love but also the qualities you are urged to use to find balance.

Where you can be controlled and directed, Pisces is faithful and surrendering. Use this energy to step away from anything that feels draining and instead focus on falling in love with all that surrounds you.

This can also be a highly romantic period in your life, just be sure that you’re not trying to control any outcomes.

Advertisement

Libra

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Libra, Venus in Pisces activates your house of well-being. This has been an area of your life that’s seen a great deal of action recently. However, it’s also one in which a new beginning is now possible.

Piscean energy helps you to focus on your needs and what it takes to have a healthy relationship, so that you can choose better.

Whether it means making healthier decisions in an existing relationship, beginning counseling, or simply being selective of who you allow into your life, this is your chance to put all you’ve learned into practice.

Advertisement

Scorpio

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Believe love when it shows up, Scorpio. Piscean energy governs your house of creativity, romance, and committed relationships. It has been a journey to figure out what you actually want in a connection and to create the space for it, but it is finally arriving.

Be sure you are not just allowing love to find you, but that you believe in it once it does. Being skeptical isn’t going to help you at this stage of your life. Instead, trust in knowing what you deserve and actually allow yourself to receive it.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Invest in what is meaningful to you, Sagittarius. Your great love isn't what or who you had thought it would be. While there has been heartbreak in recent years, you are entering a new phase of clarity that allows you to finally attract what is meant for you.

Venus in Pisces helps you to see the purpose in past events as well as to focus your energy on what and who is more meaningful in your life.

This can help improve your home life and bring hope that the love you’ve been dreaming of does exist.

Advertisement

Capricorn

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Challenge your beliefs about love, Capricorn. Venus in Pisces activates your house of understanding and communication on February 10, making this an important period for reevaluating your beliefs about love.

During this time, important conversations take precedence. However, you should focus on themes of growth. It’s not enough to just love someone; you must allow yourself to grow together.

Be sure that you’re not stuck in any old behaviors, as that limits you from experiencing the romance of this period.

Advertisement

Aquarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Knowing what you are worth changes everything, Aquarius. Venus in Pisces ushers in a truly abundant time in your life. This is felt in every facet, including your bank accounts, but the root is ultimately knowing your worth.

When you know what you deserve, you allow yourself to receive. Instead of feeling like an imposter or questioning a relationship every step of the way, you can approach any situation with confidence.

Knowing what you are worth does change everything, and with this energy, a new phase in your romantic life begins.

Advertisement

Pisces

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Embrace the calm after the storm, Pisces. You are preparing to wrap up an immense cycle in your own romantic life as Neptune and Saturn finally move out of Pisces. As this occurs, you experience a lightness that you haven’t felt since 2011.

Take what you’ve learned, but allow yourself to finally exhale. The lessons are over, and what takes their place is a feeling of deep peace.

This period is about you discovering who you are now, and in the process, the kind of love that you now know you desire. Take your time with this energy, focus on yourself, and let yourself be guided to your fate.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.