3 Zodiac Signs Enter A Romantic New Era Starting On February 10, 2026

Starting on February 10, 2026, three zodiac signs enter a romantic new era. During the Sagittarius Moon, love leads the way, and we are willing to follow.

This day is dedicated to emotional freedom. Three zodiac signs work especially well with this lunar transit, as we open our minds to the possibility of both happiness and human connection.

We feel curious about others during this time. Despite all the negativity that flutters around us, we literally choose love and happiness instead. This is the beginning of a new romantic era in our lives. We have freed ourselves from the nonstop glut of negative information.

Advertisement

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

You can trust yourself on this day, Aries. When the Moon moves from Scorpio into Sagittarius, you are willing to say a few bold and brave things that impress someone in your life. It's funny what a little nerve can do, and you've got that down pat.

Advertisement

Romance is in your cards on this day because you have a crazy sense of adventure running through your veins. The best part is that there's a person in your life who likes where your head is at.

Sounds like a match, Aries! You and this potential romantic partner are the kinds of people who choose excitement and honesty over stagnation and restraint. Love feels alive again. Enjoy this romantic new era of your life.

2. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

It's time to take out the trash, Sagittarius. What exactly does that mean? Well, it means the days of stagnating and sitting around moping are over. The Moon is now in your sign, influencing you all the way out the door.

Your sense of adventure is finally back, and that means you want someone to join you on this exciting journey. There's not a lot of hesitation going on. You're open to love and ready to act.

For the first time in a long while, you're deciding to let love lead the way. It sure does feel good to get out of your own way. You're someone who likes movement, so go on out there and get yourself some movement, Sagittarius. This romantic new era is going to be a good one.

Advertisement

3. Gemini

Design: YourTango

There is nothing you like better than a good, stimulating conversation with someone who could easily leave the friend zone and become a potential romantic partner. You adore feeling connected to someone, Gemini, and during the Sagittarius Moon, you get that experience.

What a great day it is to be you! While curiosity can easily turn romantic, you're still you, meaning friendship always comes first. You love a good romance, Gemini, but it has to be based on friendship, first and foremost.

Advertisement

So, expect to be playful and fun during this lunar transit. It's new to you, or perhaps, it's just something you haven't allowed yourself in a while. So, go for it. You have one life to live and all that. Have fun and enjoy your romantic new era!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.