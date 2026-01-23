5 Zodiac Signs Have Powerful Horoscopes On January 24, 2026

Four zodiac signs have powerful horoscopes on Saturday, January 24, 2026. The Moon in Aries is in conjunction with Chiron, and Mars is in alignment with Neptune.

An Aries Moon prompts courage, and Chiron brings healing. Mars allows you to choose a powerful detachment, improving your perspective on the past. Neptune gives purpose to dreams about the future. Neptune conjunct Mars minimizes the effects of self-sabotage on your dreams.

It's hard to rise to the top when you worry that past failure defines you as a person. So, on Saturday, the power that comes through is found in how you feel. These astrological signs express themselves with full confidence on January 24 and strive to be the person they were born to be.

1. Taurus

Design: Your Tango

Taurus, on January 24, the Moon-Chiron conjunction stirs a desire to break free from what's restricted you for far too long. The Moon brings up the past. Chiron provides healing when both are in Aries.

What's hidden from the past is exposed for your highest good. It's never easy to confront past problems, but instead of being overwhelmed, you handle them with tender care and self-kindness. You finally let go of disappointment and see that the future can be so bright if you focus on what you could have, not on what you lost.

2. Gemini

Design: Your Tango

On January 24, the darkest moments in your career come to light, Gemini, and you discover how to use them for good. Saturday may be a challenging day, both mentally and emotionally, because the Moon conjunct Chiron transit forces you to look at your mistakes.

However, it teaches you to confront your memories and learn to trust yourself not to repeat the errors that have stopped you from progressing. A powerful transition occurs, and you unexpectedly feel powerful because nothing is wasted.

3. Leo

Design: Your Tango

Leo, sometimes hardships make you move forward. You lead authentically, and a moment of truth becomes an important realization today. You see that confidence doesn't come from not being hurt.

You realize how strong you are, and your emotional courage expands on January 24. Today's Mars, in sextile to Neptune, ensures you don't have to be domineering to be powerful. Insecurity around leadership diminishes, and your confidence grows.

4. Virgo

Design: Your Tango

Virgo, today's energy helps you release the pressure you've been putting on yourself to fix everything. The Moon conjunct Chiron brings awareness to a vulnerability around trust, support or control.

January 24 is powerful for setting healthy boundaries. You can have healing conversations when you know what to expect and what honors your heart. You let go of unrealistic expectations, and what follows is relief.

5. Scorpio

Design: Your Tango

Scorpio, you go through a transformative but calm kind of power on January 24. The Moon conjunct Chiron transit exposes emotional wounds around routines and how you do things. Instead of needing constant reassurance, you tap into your inner resolve and trust.

You feel good about what's happening today, so you take inspired action that restores a sense of inner balance, helping you make wise decisions. What's powerful for you today is your restraint. You don't react. You don't assume. Instead, you move forward intentionally.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.