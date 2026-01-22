6 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Major Luck & Prosperity On January 24, 2026

Six Chinese zodiac signs are attracting major luck and prosperity on January 24, 2026. Saturday’s Earth Dog Receive Day isn’t obvious at first about what it offers.

Receive Days don’t push people into action or demand bold moves. Instead, they rewards the people who didn’t panic when things felt slow and didn’t overcorrect when money felt tight.

With steady Earth energy layered into a Fire Ox month and a Wood Snake year, January 24 favors practical prosperity. These animal sigs can expect fewer worries, better timing, and decisions that make life feel easier instead of heavier.

Advertisement

1. Dog

Design: YourTango

You feel noticeably less tense about money on Saturday, and that alone tells you something has changed. A concern that’s been hanging over you stops making you feel anxious all the time. It might be because something resolves or because you finally see a clear path forward instead of guessing.

Advertisement

What makes today lucky for you is that you don’t have to force improvement. You receive confirmation that your steady approach is working. By the end of the day on January 24, you trust your financial instincts more than you did before, and that confidence sticks.

2. Ox

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

On Saturday, you approach money the same careful and thoughtful way you approach most things. The difference is that, today, that approach actually pays off.

Instead of feeling behind in life, you realize you’re more prepared than you thought. A practical decision around spending or timing gives you a sense of control that’s been missing. Prosperity shows up as stability you can rely on, Ox, not a gamble you have to manage. Your abundance era has arrived!

3. Snake

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

There’s a moment on January 24 where you recognize how much smarter you’ve become about money, even if no one else sees it.

You’re quicker to spot what’s not worth your energy. You don’t second-guess yourself the way you used to. That discernment saves you from unnecessary stress and keeps your resources where they belong. Saturday brings the kind of luck that protects your future without needing you to give it any attention. Lucky duck.

4. Rabbit

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Money worries feel gentler on January 24, dear Rabbit. You’re not bracing for bad news anymore or running worst-case scenarios in your head. Something reassures you that you’re okay right now. That sense of safety changes how you move through the day on Saturday.

You’re much more present and far less focused on what could go wrong. Prosperity shows up as peace and, let’s be real, that’s not something you take lightly. Enjoy it.

5. Monkey

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You notice an opportunity on Saturday, but instead of jumping on it immediately, you let it sit for a bit. That pause actually gives you clarity.

Once you look at it more closely, you see how to make it work in your favor instead of stretching yourself thin. Financial luck on January 24 comes from choosing the version of success that fits your life, not the one that just looks exciting in the moment. You end the day feeling ahead, not exhausted for a change. Whew.

Advertisement

6. Pig

Design: YourTango

Saturday rewards you for not forcing progress before it's ready, Pig. And thank goodness.

You allow yourself to work with what you have instead of stressing about what you don’t. That mindset adjustment changes everything. A financial situation becomes easier once you stop pressuring it to be perfect. Prosperity shows on January 24 up as relief, and you realize that relief is worth far more than constant striving.

Advertisement

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.