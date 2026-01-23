3 Zodiac Signs Have A Lot To Look Forward To After January 24, 2026

After January 24, 2026, three zodiac signs have a lot to look forward to. Jupiter retrograde redirects our attention away from outward growth and toward internal recalibration.

We're questioning our own motives on Saturday, but that's a good thing. Jupiter retrograde asks us to reassess what is actually worth pursuing. It questions whether or not we've been working at something just because we've become used to it. Jupiter retrograde reveals where progress is still possible, even if the route looks different from the one originally planned.

Saturday delivers these astrological signs a clear sign that the future is not closed off or even limited. We have so much to look forward to. We simply must take a wiser approach.

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

On Saturday, a realization stirs you to your core, Taurus. You've been patient, and just as you think your patience has run out, boom! In comes the answer. Jupiter retrograde protected you from making a choice that was not good for you. It happened because it inspired you to step away and think before acting.

This transit shows you that steady progress is still unfolding behind the scenes. January 24 brings forth the culmination of all that patient waiting. You took your time, and now you have so much to look forward to. You realize on this day that the future looks more like what you want than something you might dread.

2. Libra

Design: YourTango

Libra, Jupiter retrograde has you making headway due to a rise in your own self-respect. On January 24, you finally understand why certain things and people didn't open up to you, and it's OK. Not only is it OK, but it feels like you dodged a bullet. You know now that had you let that thing or person into your life, you wouldn't be where you are right now.

On Saturday, you get the clear idea that it's all about trust and pacing yourself. Everything works out in its own time. You must think first, and then act. The future looks bright because you trust that it's going to present you with greatness. You think, therefore you become, Libra.

3. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Jupiter retrograde has you feeling as though your sense of purpose is right on the money, Pisces. It's taken you a while for you to really know who you are. On January 24, during Jupiter retrograde, you finally feel at home in your own skin.

You receive confirmation that your intuition has been guiding you correctly, even when results were slow to appear. It's OK, sometimes things take time. It's just the way life works. You once again believe in the vision you've had since you were a kid, and this gives you hope, Pisces. This transit restores your trust in your own timing. The future unfolds very sweetly as soon as you stop envisioning disasters. You have so much to look forward to in the days ahead.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.