5 Zodiac Signs Experience Powerful Horoscopes On Friday, January 23, 2026

Five zodiac signs are experiencing powerful horoscopes on January 23, 2026. The Moon enters Aries on Friday, bringing energy that's a tad stressful but also inspiring.

The Moon isn't a big fan of Aries energy. Aries is fire, and it's also driven, motivated, and singularly focused on leadership. Inherently, the Moon is ever-changing. It prefers to go with the flow. Today, going with the flow meets intentionality. For these astrological signs, the end result is a formidable memory.

1. Pisces

Pisces, endings help you to find closure, and on January 23, a door to your heart shuts that should have been sealed long ago. When the Moon enters Aries, you realize how hard it's been to tote around unhealed emotional wounds. They say time heals all things, but that wasn't the case for you. At least, not until now.

You understand that forgiving and letting go aren't for the other person. Forgiveness is for you. What prompts you to stop holding on is feeling taken advantage of. You'll go from hurt to resolved. No more pain and sorrow from yesteryear make you powerful now.

2. Aries

If there is one thing you do well, Aries, it's manage tension with a little stress. So when the Moon enters your zodiac sign on January 23, you feel the intensity of moodiness enter your life. But you decide to channel that irritating energy into incredible productivity. You will clear away clutter and remove obstacles from your life.

Whatever things that don't spark joy are on the radar. One by one, you bid them be gone. There are times in life when you realize you don't always need to be patient. Wiping the slate clean today feels good.

3. Cancer

Cancer, you experience a boost of energy on Friday because the Moon enters Aries on January 23. The most powerful place for you to channel this energy is into your career.

You have goals you want to accomplish in life, and a little push today sets you on the right path. The things that comfort you no longer fit the version of you that you want to be.

Challenge yourself to advance by taking on more responsibilities or watching a training video to learn a new skill. You block-schedule your day so you batch your personal responsibilities. Rather than allow your shy side to win, you assert yourself a little more into the limelight.

4. Libra

Libra, you are always motivated to do right by the people you love, but there are days like January 23 when the Moon enters Aries, and that determination grows. So, when the Moon is in your sector of partnership on Friday, your protective nature comes out.

You safeguard your quality time with family. You don't let distractions keep you from staying focused on what matters most. The phone is put away during mealtime. You listen intently to your partner when they are speaking, and monitor your mood. If you're tired, you rest. When hungry, you eat. Self-care is love that gets powerfully extended out to others, and you honor its importance.

5. Capricorn

Capricorn, your attention is captured by disruptions in your home life on Friday. When the Moon enters Aries on January 23, it focuses attention on your home and family sector. The Moon symbolizes the mother, women, nurture and the past. These areas of your life draw your attention toward your familial legacy and how you want to build it this year.

Few things motivate you more than the people you love, so when you sense things are getting You want to see everyone happy and get along. Yet, today there is tension to address. What appears to be pure chaos or weakness shows you where you can build greater trust.

You can discuss the problems your family faced in the past and how they turned out to be something good. Writing it down or imprinting these stories so they don't get lost are all useful ways to channel the Aries Moon's energy today.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.