5 Zodiac Signs Have Great Horoscopes On Thursday, January 22

Four zodiac signs are having great horoscopes on January 22, 2026. Mercury is busy on Thursday, which works out well for these astrological signs all day.

First, Mercury makes a strong connection to Pluto, the planet of transformation. Then, it harmonizes with Lilith, the dark moon that symbolizes taboo, the shadow self, and passionate and playful feminine energy. There is zero fear in self-expression on Thursday because the point is to express your truth and connect with your deepest, most authentic, truest self. Not all desires are scandalous. Your passions can take you to photograph a sunrise spontaneously or mix-matching clothing that shows your bold, expressive side.

It's the perfect day to disclose a best-kept secret or open your mind to the things you're most curious about. These signs experience so many benefits from the intense energy on January 22.

1. Libra

Design: YourTango

If anyone knows how to turn up the charm, it's you, Libra. You have this perfect blend of powerful and soft energy that channels so naturally through what you do on January 22. You are hard to ignore and irresistibly inviting, which helps you to get the buy-in you want to lure friends or family into your playful shenanigans.

Today is about having fun and not worrying about tomorrow. Your desire to enjoy life to the fullest is enhanced by reading the room. You flirt with confidence, and you make every experience memorable and enjoyable.

2. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

On Thursday, January 22, a part of your nature clashes with the energy of Mercury and Lilith, Capricorn. The idea of letting your vices take over goes contrary to your sensible side; however, there's a part of you that needs to let it all hang out. That's when you realize there's no time to waste.

Play and pleasure are on the schedule. Dive into the things that you enjoy that others consider overworking. You look for money-making opportunities. You push boundaries where respect for old structures stopped you from doing what you want. Silence gets broken, and you turn weakness into strength.

3. Cancer

Design: YourTango

On January 22, Cancer, you get to do what you do best: Love a person who is hurting. When a secret is exposed on Thursday, your forgiving nature pours out the kind of acceptance others consider unhealthy, but for you, it's a healing act of humanness.

On Thursday, Mercury and Lilith enhance your mental sharpness. You understand the hidden things that turn power into passiveness. You show a side of yourself that you typically keep hidden. But today, letting your protective nature show feels good, making this a great day for you and everyone involved.

4. Aries

Design: YourTango

Aries, travel is calling your name on Thursday. Even though there are a ton of other things you probably could do with your time, your imagination goes wild with what could be. Lilith stirs longing for adventure on January 22, and Mercury gives you the notion that if you could get a friend or a job that provides an element of travel, life could be so much better.

Take initiative and test the waters. See what other people are doing and ask if they would like to make a plan for international travel or a staycation to hang out in your own house. The idea of doing nothing feels delicious. At first, guilt kicks in for taking time off, but the itch for adventure calls. It's time to scratch it.

5. Virgo

Design: YourTango

On January 22, you decide to take your interests to an extreme, Virgo. Instead of compromising your goals, you push the envelope and go all in. On Thursday, that interest centers around exercise and longevity.

You splurge on fitness clothing or buy food that you know motivates you to cook. You rejoin or activate your gym membership, or buy a piece of equipment, and the membership will let you stay active from home. You stop aiming for perfectionism, and instead, choose to take small, smart steps toward change. You know that if nothing changes, then you remain the same. Today you decide to go for what you want.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.