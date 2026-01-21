A Much More Fortunate Era Begins For 4 Zodiac Signs On January 22, 2026

A much more fortunate era is beginning for three zodiac signs on January 22, 2026. Mercury conjunct Pluto gives us way more leverage.

Starting on Thursday, we are able to see past the projected masks people put on and get right down to the heart of what matters. To get to the truth, almost instantly, is a blessing, though for many, it takes nerve, and it definitely takes confrontation.

Pluto doesn't offer surface-level improvements. It transforms through truth and consequence. When Mercury meets Pluto on January 22, conversations become decisive, ideas have real substance, and choices have long-term impact. These signs enter a much more fortunate era through awareness, calculated moves, and the courage to face what others avoid.

1. Gemini

January 22 marks a turning point in how you use information, Gemini. Something you learn on this day shows you that you really do have an advantage. It's time to trust your gut and do something about it.

Mercury conjunct Pluto sharpens your perception and lets you feel more confident. Confidence is everyone's friend, and this is exactly what puts you in the lead on Thursday.

You are not only fortunate, Gemini, but you are also ready to take chances that, only yesterday, might have scared you away. Now here's a good one: your more fortunate era begins when you stop sharing everything you know. That's right, Gemini. Sometimes, it's best to keep your info to yourself. That's your power move. Gatekeeping isn't always a bad thing.

2. Scorpio

You are a true influencer on January 22, Scorpio, and you get to see just how far your influence can take you. This is a great day for you, full of luck and good fortune. So much of it occurs because, during Mercury conjunct Pluto, you have exactly what it takes.

Personal realizations restore your sense of control and direction on Thursday. You see exactly what needs to change and how to initiate that change without unnecessary conflict. You are swift and focused.

A more fortunate era follows your willingness to confront reality head-on, Scorpio. By addressing what others avoid, you place yourself in a position of strength that lasts. You can do this!

3. Capricorn

Mercury conjunct Pluto helps you restructure plans with precision, Capricorn. There is nothing like a good hit of control when you're around, and on January 22, you get to see just how efficient you can be. You feel mentally alert on Thursday. You aren't dragged down by personal problems. In fact, you feel ready, willing, and able to take on the world.

You're in really good shape, and that awesome sense of well-being is exactly what takes you to the next path where fortune awaits. You are ready to take what is yours. You made this happen, Capricorn. Well, you and your friends Mercury and Pluto. Keep up the good work!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.