4 Zodiac Signs Attract Powerful Abundance & Luck On Thursday, January 22

Four zodiac signs are attracting powerful abundance and luck on January 22, 2026. Mercury conjuncts Pluto in Aquarius on Thursday, increasing awareness of opportunities and the need for change.

Pluto is the ruler of Scorpio, and it's not above taking a controlling stance or pushing power. Mythologically, Pluto is associated with Hades, the god of the underworld and wealth. So when this tiny dwarf planet connects with Mercury, it makes you think about how to bring money out from the dark and into the light.

Pluto conjunct Mercury in Aquarius brings goodness to power games played in business, relationships and yourself. Aquarius is about humanitarianism, the greater good and the wants and needs of your community. When you're searching for abundance on Thursday, ask yourself what you plan to do with what you get. Your influence is power, and your wants are how you can change the world, sparking luck for these astrological signs and abundance that benefits all.

1. Scorpio

Design: Your Tango

Scorpio, your zodiac sign is attracting significant abundance and luck on January 22, 2026. Pluto is your planetary ruler, and while it is in Aquarius (for the next 20 years), the changes you experience happen in your home, among leaders and people in authority above you. In fact, a part of you is pondering how to get out from beneath the rumble and establish your own powerful position in the world.

You have your eyes set on money, and a lot of it. So, during the conjunct of Mercury and Pluto, you see where the gaps in the current system are located. You discover how this creates an opportunity for you to grow increasingly more influential. A lack is a blessing for you today, and your intent is to dig in and see how to maximize its potential to your benefit.

2. Capricorn

Design: Your Tango

Capricorn, on January 22, you realize it's important to overcome your fear of judgment from others when you assertively pursue abundance in your life. Pluto helps you to face your fears, while Mercury gives you the mindset you need to keep going. Because these two planets meet in Aquarius, your sector of money, personal value, and property, you are positioned nicely to get what you need in abundance.

An idea will prove to be profitable for you. It might not happen overnight, but the step you take today shows your seriousness. You claim your power back. You ask the universe by writing it down, fixating on a specific amount of money in your mind to attract. You speak about your objective confidently, and surround yourself with the positivity you know will help you stay on track.

3. Cancer

Design: Your Tango

Good news, Cancer. On Thursday, January 22, your luck and abundance comes to you through the resources of another person. However, you'll need to overcome your fears of vulnerability to ask for what you want. Asking is where the powerful energy of Pluto, conjunct Mercury, exists. Mercury is about communication, and words overturn prior decisions or dismantle limitations that sabotaged your luck.

Aquarius is your sector of secrets, shared resources and wealth from banks, loans, taxes and inheritance. It's a good day to resubmit a request or dig into financial statements. It can be uncomfortable to challenge numbers that seem solid, but you never know what you'll discover without asking. Since Mercury is about the voice and thinking, detach the emotions from tense situations. You don't need to be face-to-face. Use the technology available to you to write an email or fill out paperwork today.

4. Pisces

Design: Your Tango

A contradiction opens the door to abundance and luck on January 22, Pisces. You rule the 12th house, so you have a lot of power over what happens when any planet is in Aquarius. Pluto conjunct Mercury invites you to trust your heart when it's time to say goodbye to a situation that is unhealthy or toxic. Letting something go is painful, but in your situation, it's a direct path to gaining a reward that enriches your life.

You might let go of a relationship with a financial institution by paying off a debt or closing an account. There is a need to unfriend or unfollow a social media account, even though you don't want to block or unfriend. Getting away from something frees your mind and changes your outlook, which you'll see once the deed is done. Today's luck will come quickly from cutting a tie, and you'll find that the energy you get back is truly good fortune.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.