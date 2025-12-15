5 Zodiac Signs Have Really Good Horoscopes On Tuesday, December 16, 2025

Five zodiac signs have really good horoscopes on December 16, 2025 because not only does Lilith, a symbolic point in astrology that represents our deepest desires, harmonize with dreamy Neptune on Tuesday, but she's also in tune with unpredictable Uranus. This energy brings a day of honesty and truth that feels freeing and affirming of who you are.

Uranus is the rebel of astrology, while Lilith is about vices that feel borderline taboo. As these two align on December 16, you're primed for indulging in the things that you know are safe and OK to do, but often struggle with feeling judged for enjoying them anyway.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, these astrological signs have really good horoscopes full of self-acceptance, feeling permission from the universe to align with your actions, emotions, and your truth. No more fighting who you are or denying who you are meant to be. Instead, you are listening to your heart and running with it.

1. Scorpio

Design: YourTango, Canva

Advertisement

Scorpio, you are emotionally intelligent, and the trine between Uranus and Lilith on Tuesday sharpens your self-awareness. You like seeing yourself clearly, and are no longer worried about what other people think. You're doing you.

You're all about setting boundaries and keeping your personal life to yourself. However, you want authentic relationships rooted in truth, so when you feel free to be yourself, the emotional weight is gone. Authentic living instantaneously is a life upgrade. On December 16, you are happy to be yourself.

2. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango, Canva

Advertisement

Sagittarius, you have been outgrowing old versions of yourself this month. You have a very good horoscope on December 16 because that growth comes full circle with a dose of honesty.

You're not a radical or someone who likes to take too many risks. However, you feel inspired to speak openly about anything your mind can imagine on Tuesday. You are enthusiastic to share and are fully transparent. The freedom you feel to express yourself is uplifting, leaving you thankful that you have reached this point in your life.

3. Taurus

Design: YourTango, Canva

Advertisement

On December 16, you feel more open to change without feeling like it destabilizes your entire life, Taurus. You are ready to let go of the sense of control that often helps you feel comfortable. You often see comfort as a form of false security, but on Tuesday, you decide it's time to try something new.

Trust yourself to evolve at your own pace. The future looks bright, and you feel happy. You're no longer holding yourself back from exploring your new freedom. You're more than ready.

4. Cancer

Design: YourTango, Canva

Advertisement

Cancer, you experience emotional freedom on Tuesday, which leads to a really good horoscope. Uranus can create sudden upsets, but instead of being triggered by external forces, you are in control of your feelings. Lilith helps you embrace all parts of your identity, even the things you would prefer others didn't see.

There's a strong sense of emotional control, and you feel independent of others' expectations. If you want to cry, that's fine. If you don't, that's OK also. What matters is that you respect your needs and trust that doing so doesn't make you selfish — it makes you a good human.

5. Pisces

Design: YourTango, Canva

Advertisement

Pisces, the Uranus trine Lilith transit activates your intuition on Tuesday, and you have clarity more than overwhelm. You feel emotionally alert and alive. You are grounded with purpose. You feel like you're at a place in your life where others accept your insight, and you are heard.

On December 16, you don't mind that you can't control what happens and when. Instead, you embrace the unpredictability of the day and learn from it.

Advertisement

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.