5 Zodiac Signs With The Very Best Horoscopes On December 8, 2025

Five zodiac signs with the very best horoscopes on December 8, 2025 find joy on Monday when the Sun is in Sagittarius, opening the door to your mind, and the Moon is in Leo, opening your heart to explore your feelings bravely.

A day for playfulness is set, because Leo is about warmth, affection, romance and child-like play. We are more open and expressive on Monday, thanks to Sagittarius' commitment to honesty and free expression.

When the Moon is in the Leo fire sign, it pulls your attention away from the humdrum of life toward simple pleasures that are colorful and full of expressiveness. Today, set aside time for musical expression to connect with your feelings and dance. Let yourself enjoy the scenery around you, and wear colors that draw attention to you, highlighting your best features. Don't let shyness stop you from enjoying what is meaningful.

1. Virgo

Virgo, when the Moon enters Leo on Monday, something that's burdened you comes off your busy plate. You realize that there has been a hidden enemy lurking in your life, and it's robbed you of your energy. Now, it can't because you seal the opening shut and you find closure. It could be as simple as the notifications that run in the background of your phone or the sense that something needs to be done, but you can't remember what.

On December 8, you find a way to be more organized because the light of Leo shines on the darkest places of your life for the purpose of inserting joy. Monday becomes a winning day for you, and your day is filled with the good stuff: good music, quieter and simpler ways of being.

2. Libra

On December 8, the Moon in Leo energizes your social life, and you love to spend time with friends and meet new people. Libra, you feel naturally drawn toward crowds, even though you prefer to keep to yourself; you will be surprisingly expressive.

You get to share experiences with people you like, and because you do things that others value, they adore you in return. Your heart feels open and receptive, and the best experiences are those that remind you how good it feels to be seen for who you are — not for what you can offer. You aren't just a peacemaker, you're an inspirer. Words of appreciation boost your confidence. The Moon energizes your life, and you enjoy it.

3. Scorpio

Scorpio, your best side shines brightly today because the Leo Moon highlights your career achievements. Even if you don't feel like you've accomplished as much as you'd like, on Monday, you see where you have excelled. As a result, you feel confident and optimistic. Your capabilities are revealed, and others notice.

The energy that persists helps you to express self-assurance when around others. You have the 'it' factor, and you're recognized for how you handle yourself. You stand taller, and you appear more polished. There's a quiet confidence that roots in your spirit, and it will only continue to grow.

4. Sagittarius

Sagittarius, the Leo Moon activates your sense of adventure, which includes exploring the great outdoors. Even if it's a little bit colder than you like, you will be drawn toward fun because you don't want to be limited by anything that stops your freedom of expression. The more you go out, the more you explore.

Everything you experience fosters a new idea or meaningful conversation topic for the future. On December 8, you capture a vision for your future. If you forgot your spark for living, you'll find it today. It's not sitting at home; it's out in the world, helping you reconnect with your enthusiasm for life.

5. Capricorn

On Monday, you reconnect with your heart by being emotional rather than stoic and responsible, Capricorn. You'll still complete the things that you have to do today, but instead of focusing on check marks on your to-do list, you'll see the symbolism and meaning behind everything you complete.

Allow yourself to feel on December 8 instead of just sitting back and analyzing your work. You appreciate resilience in yourself and others, but you also value doing things with compassion and heart because it gives you meaning.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.