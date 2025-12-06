3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Abundance All Week, From December 8 - 14, 2025

Three Chinese zodiac signs are attracting significant abundance all week from December 8 - 14, 2025. Three days this week emerge as the most positive for acquiring what you need: December 9, 11, and 13.

Monday is the time to move on from things in life that foster wastefulness. On Wednesday, if there are any areas of your life that absorb too much time with too little reward, consider letting them go so you can better build toward your future. Think about the systems you're using right now to start and end your day. If something gives you joy and helps you to feel empowered, focus on that.

Advertisement

You have the power to turn attention toward what brings you happiness and puts you in the right state of mind for abundance. Don't underestimate the power of a decision. This is the week to make one that claims what you desire out of life.

1. Pig

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Pig, this week, abundance comes to you through friendships, smarter money decisions, and the resources you need without having to chase them. You're going to attract it all to yourself by becoming comfortable in your skin.

You feel you want to cultivate abundance in your life, but you are also aware you haven't been thankful for what you do have. Currently, that's a problem, and you know it. To acquire the abundance and luck you want, start with where you are. You will focus on being more centered and grounded.

On Monday, a Close Day, focus on finishing the pending tasks that are distracting you from growth. Tuesday and Wednesday, you can embrace being grounded and present. Thursday, build what you want, but first, you may need to let go of what you don't. The goal is to create the space you need to stay fully embraced in the moment and to get to know yourself.

Use this week to clear away the negative energy, declutter and complete a task you've avoided. You will want to foster closure so you can remember what you have and then attract what you want.

Advertisement

2. Ox

Design: YourTango

Ox, you attract abundance this week by creating a doable schedule, which helps you save money, supports a positive workflow, and gives you more time. What you complete allows you to grow. The days this week that enable you to thrive are December 9, 11, and 13.

Advertisement

One thing you're good at is consistent effort. On Tuesday, you'll do one thing differently than you typically do: you'll measure your success even if the dial moves slowly and the improvements are incremental. Thursday, you won't be working without recognition. Saturday, you'll receive recognition from others, not because you want or need it. The approval will bring you opportunities to see how your effort pays off.

3. Rabbit

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Rabbit, this week, you experience abundance through helpful connections, quiet wins, and perfect timing. The good news about how this happens is that it occurs when you tap into your inner state of calm. Your best days for abundance are December 12 - 13. On Friday and Saturday, you will see something good happen, and it manifests from the familiar.

This week, focus on balance, stability, and from this grounded emotional space, you can initiate a new life. You don't have to choose high-conflict or risky activities. Instead, you can focus on what feels safe and effortless to you.

Advertisement

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.