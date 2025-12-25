The Universe Has An Important Message For 4 Zodiac Signs On December 26, 2025

On December 26, 2025, the universe has an important message for four zodiac signs. Chiron retrograde puts the focus on old emotional hurts, and helps us find ways to heal and process.

This retrograde helps us find real-world solutions, allowing us to get to the bottom of it all. It reveals patterns we've outgrown and repeated behaviors that we need to release. The message of the day lets us know that we don’t need to keep dragging around what is not ours to drag. Gone, done, finished!

Advertisement

It's time to move on for real. For four zodiac signs, resolution is the name of the game. We're walking into a new year, and we are most certainly not going to drag the remnants of old pain with us. True healing takes place on this day.

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Chiron retrograde brings the message that you’ve been holding something in longer than necessary. If you continue on this way, that one's on you, Taurus.

The beauty of being you, though, is that when you see a truth that goes deep, you pay attention and do your best to learn from it. There is no way you're going to suffer this old hurt anymore. You've learned, and now, it's time to move on.

December 26 helps you see it clearly. Your message is simple: you’ve earned this freedom. You don't belong in the past, where pain is a constant. That's old news, and does you no good.

Advertisement

2. Leo

Design: YourTango

Humility is what opens the gates for you on this day, Leo. You’ve tried to stay strong for everyone around you, but the universe wants you to see that strength isn’t always about holding everything together. Sometimes you just have to take a backseat.

On December 26, Chiron retrograde highlights an area of your life where you’ve been overextending yourself. It's become more like overcompensating than anything actually helpful. You're in pain, Leo. Fix yourself first, then tend to the hungry mob.

Advertisement

Your message from the universe is that you’re allowed to show your softer side. You're allowed to be the one who receives healing energy. You don't have to be the grand healer all the time. Work on your own heart, Leo. We'll be here for you after.

3. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Chiron retrograde brings the message that you’ve been trying to fix something that was never yours to fix. While it would be cool to think of yourself as the hero in someone else's story, it's not necessary. Work on yourself first, then everything else will fall into place.

You're not responsible for other people's feelings or perceptions. That's their job. While you may not be the ultimate people pleaser, you do like to think of yourself as helpful. You can be, Virgo, but you have to pick and choose your battles.

December 26 is asking you to step back out of respect for your own emotional space. Release the pressure to repair what isn’t yours. The moment you let go, your own energy returns in a deeper, more realistic, and satisfying way.

Advertisement

4. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Right now, you feel like you're stuck in a habitual behavior, and that's fine. However, the problem is that you're growing bored with the same routine. You want more, Capricorn, and you've been hesitant to go for more simply because you're scared of rejection.

This hearkens back to the old days, when you felt hurt and lessened by whatever situation you were going through. Chiron retrograde reminds you that you are the sum of your experiences, and that jump-starts you into the realization that you really are in control, after all.

Advertisement

Your message is that loyalty to yourself must come first. When you allow your priorities to evolve, you unlock a path that feels natural rather than obligatory.

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.