5 Zodiac Signs Experience The Very Best Horoscopes On November 29, 2025

Five zodiac signs experience the very best horoscopes on November 29, 2025 when Venus conjuncts Lilith in Scorpio, and their powerful dynamic energy helps you to see what you want more of in life.

On Saturday, the areas that you felt were selfish seem more reasonable. You realize that wanting more for yourself isn't about selfish pride, but about self-respect.

Saturday becomes a defining day filled with moments that pivot your life's direction and redirect your actions. The path becomes about personal growth, self-reflection and making a mark in the world.

It feels good when you can pinpoint what is wrong and find a solution. The answers to life's perplexing questions are out there, and during the Venus conjunct Lilith transit, these astrological signs find them.

1. Taurus

Taurus, you thrive on Saturday because you finally accept the fact that there are certain expectations you were not meant to carry. Due to your dependability, people tend to put much more on your plate than should be there. You appreciate that people feel they can trust you to get the job done (and you always do), but there's also a dark side to that. You have felt tired and overworked.

On November 29, you will no longer be the stable one for everyone else and focus on what fuels you. You may get kickback, but you refuse to apologize for wanting more. It's OK for you to need and want more. Making this decision makes room for new opportunities.

2. Scorpio

Scorpio, you take command of your power on Saturday. You like being in control of your time and life. You feel much more prepared for what the day will bring. Your magnetism increases today, and you attract respect from people around you.

When you walk into a room on November 29, people seem to take notice positively, and the next thing you know, situations that were limiting reveal themselves in conversation. You can handle them with ease. You make room for authentic living.

3. Leo

Leo, you no longer feel the need to perform for others. Even though you love the attention, on Saturday, you realize that other things in life require your time. Some of what you do has been to impress others, but you have different areas of your life that need some attention.

On November 29, you decisively put your energy into your future. You see that investing in yourself helps you advance in ways you had not considered valuable before. You go to places you have not been before. You find work you enjoy, and it gives you a quiet sense of purpose. No applause is needed. Your inner peace and calm are reward enough.

4. Libra

Libra, you are done trying to explain yourself. You have often tried to get people to see your value, but it has not been reciprocated. Instead, you've been left to explain yourself. You have negotiated your terms. There were moments when you had to compromise yourself. You discover where you had given more than you received, and even though you don't mind, you realize that it wasn't right for you in the end. You deserve more.

On November 29, the more you want, the you go after. You set boundaries, and you are strong enough to maintain them. By refusing to shrink, your social circle grows. You begin to make friends with individuals who know how to show respect, and you feel seen, heard and appreciated.

5. Aries

Aries, you have been recognizing the areas of your life where finances have not been doing so well. Rather than complain or look for help from others, you choose to be resourceful and help yourself. You have the ability; now you just need to create a strategy and take action.

On November 29, you decide to look up ways to improve your finances, and it works out well for you. You see the light at the end of the tunnel, and it's getting brighter. You walk away from habits that undermine your dreams and create new ones that help you build the life you want. It's going to be a great day.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.