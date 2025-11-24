5 Zodiac Signs With The Very Best Horoscopes On November 25, 2025

When the Moon enters Aquarius on Tuesday, it blesses the five zodiac signs with the very best horoscopes on November 25, 2025. The Sun is in Sagittarius, a fire sign, so you're already motivated to take the day by storm. Add to that the Moon entering Aquarius, an air sign, and we wake up feeling totally alive again.

Fire and air are a great combination for experiencing the very best on any day of the week. On Tuesday, there's a sense of care and concern for all human beings. It's easy to embrace people and their individuality. There's no need to reject a person or situation because of a disagreement. On November 25, 'live and let live' is the mantra for the astrological signs with the very best horoscopes.

1. Capricorn

Capricorn, you work super hard, and you want to see a reward for your efforts. It makes sense then that the very best horoscope would include you getting money that you can use. The beauty of a Moon entering Aquarius is that you will hear good news, likely to come online or via a text. The information will come suddenly, and you might even think it's spam, but rest assured, cash is coming your way.

A settlement or a gift is always a great thing to receive, expected or unexpectedly, one is coming your way. You can pay off a debt with a bonus check, sell something to buy a house, or put a down payment on an apartment, a car, or an item that improves your personal life.

2. Aquarius

Aquarius, there are moments when you feel like the entire world stops and the spotlight is on you. Tuesday is one of those days when you're in the limelight, and the universe has positioned you for an incredible blessing.

You may be pushed into a rewarding situation that offers the type of job you have always wanted. You may be asked to join a program and get the perks for free. You might find a lost item, and now you don't have to replace it. What you have always wanted to do suddenly fits into your schedule. A self-improvement day is always a very good horoscope day.

3. Aries

Aries, today you make a soul-level connection with a soulmate that you wanted for so long, but never thought you would find. You have longed to meet a faithful companion — someone with patience and kindness and the soul of an angel.

When the Moon enters your friendship sector, it's as if the universe created this being just for you. You find what you need in the form of a platonic friend. No strings attached. Unadulterated love that's unconditional and fully accepting of all you are and all that you will be!

4. Cancer

Cancer, Tuesday is the best because you find what you need in a kindred spirit. You are always looking to make a special connection with someone. When it comes to intimacy, you're all about it. You want to go beneath the skin and get to know someone for who they are.

You like the idea of human messiness because it carries with it creative potential. You're not afraid to admit that you have vulnerabilities, and sharing life with someone makes those flaws sticking points. You grow together and care for each other through thick and thin.

5. Virgo

Virgo, lucky for you, you get a double dose of goodness when the Moon enters Aquarius on Tuesday. Not only does it activate your wellness sector, but it's also the house you rule. So you get all the beautiful benefits of this energy today and tomorrow.

On Tuesday, your pets are happy, and if you're looking for a new furry pal, you'll find the perfect match at the shelter. You go to the gym, everything is organized, and the sauna is empty and works well for you. Your meal orders are perfect, and you are not worried a bit about tomorrow. Today's the best day and the ideal start of the week!

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.