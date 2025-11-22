5 Zodiac Signs Experience Great Horoscopes On November 23, 2025

Five zodiac signs experience great horoscopes on November 23, 2025 as the energy clears and makes a path for positive changes in your life. The Sun is in harmony with Pluto, the planet of transformation. Anything that works in relationship with the Sun will uplift your spirits.

Sunday is going to be one of those days when your coffee is made just right. You will feel rested and ready to take on any challenge the day will bring. The best part is you see everything you need to see to improve your life right now. There won't be anything that stresses you out for long. You'll laugh at the problems you do face because of how empowered you feel. There are only optimistic predictions for these five astrological signs on Sunday.

1. Leo

Design: YourTango

Leo, your circle of friends is about to change for the better. You're going to get invited to a party before this month is over. The best part is that you'll have a chance to meet new people, and they will see you for the influential person that you are. It will feel so good to have an opportunity to interact with like-minded individuals.

Conversations flow more easily on Sunday. You feel affirmed and can share positive feedback, making you feel good about yourself. You radiate confidence because on Sunday, you've got the It Factor.

2. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Sagittarius, your career is about to improve in all the right ways. A contract or job offer comes in. The Sun moves you to an elevated social status. People are attracted to you and your energy in a big way.

When the Sun works in harmony with Pluto, it opens the door to connections with others. The email you need comes through. The phone call or text you've been waiting for returns, and the answer is yes. The day is going to be so good, you'll wish it would never end.

3. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Gemini, today you discover something that changes your life for the better. When the Sun works in harmony with Pluto, you are open and receptive to downloads from the universe. You have been thinking about the true meaning of life. You like to think, and it can be a challenge to meet someone as smart as you are.

You have long wanted to talk to a friend who is pondering similar subjects. You can share and grow together. It's not easy, and it's even harder when you are busy. But on Sunday, life slows down. You're getting a chance to connect, and it's game on afterward.

4. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Virgo, your home life improves on Sunday. There's a lot of laughter, love, and celebration in your life. You're going to see how certain people you thought would never get along do. There's no arguing or stress, and it makes you feel like a million bucks.

When family and friends are warm and friendly toward each other, it restores your soul. You feel like all is right with the world. You can sleep better, and your guard can go down. Life feels good to you because it's better for everyone else.

5. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Pisces, a specific work-related stress comes to an end on Sunday. You dislike it when there's drama at work. You prefer for people to like each other, but if they can't, at the very least, get along and not try to create problems, right? You don't want to experience petty workplace revenge over minor issues.

On Sunday, two people who tend to be at odds seem to have made a truce. You no longer walk on eggshells when having to talk to one or the other. You can relax your mind and enjoy your workday.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.