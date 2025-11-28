Life Gets A Lot Better For These 3 Zodiac Signs When Mercury Retrograde Ends On November 29, 2025

Things certainly haven't been easy since Mercury retrograde began on November 9, but life gets a lot better for three zodiac signs when Mercury retrograde ends on November 29, 2025. Despite the setbacks Mercury retrograde is notorious for causing, according to astrologer Matilda Zhuang, it's also quietly bringing abundance into people's lives.

"This Mercury retrograde is actually bringing us a blessing at the end of it," Zhuang said in a video.

So even though things might feel challenging now, if you're one of these astrological signs, you actually have a lot to look forward to.

1. Gemini

Gemini, since Mercury is your ruling planet, your life always gets turned a bit upside down when it goes retrograde. But it's not for nothing, according to Zhuang who explained you can “Expect your relationship to reach a new level of upgrade” once it ends on November 29, 2025.

For you, this retrograde has been all about improved communication and smoothing over any rough edges in your relationships, whether platonic, business, or romantic. You've had to learn to "communicate slowly and clearly," Zhuang said, as you've had to learn that "your words carry weight.”

That being said, be sure to revisit any contracts and, most importantly, prioritize your physical health. By the end of this Mercury retrograde, you’ll be a completely different person. However, to get there, you must be willing to build a completely new structure in your life. So, get organized, Gemini. Stay consistent and find a way to balance things. If you’re able to do this, don’t be shocked when 2026 becomes your best year yet.

2. Aquarius

Aquarius, this Mercury retrograde hasn't been easy for you. But according to Zhuang, “By the end of November, you will emerge with a clear sense of purpose that will carry you through all of 2026.”

Feeling empowered, life gets better when Mercury retrograde ends on November 29, when you can expect to be more influential in your work, friendships, and relationships. And whether you're “working in team projects or in communities with your friend groups," Zhuang said, be sure to "clear up any of that miscommunication that may have lingered."

Whether it’s career-related or old mentors coming back, abundance is yours so long as you stay focused and align with what your heart truly desires.

3. Capricorn

Capricorn, life gets better for you when Mercury retrograde ends on November 29. At this time, “there’s a rebirth when it comes to your social status,” Zhuang explained. Whether you feel it yet or not, the end of November will have you feeling more clear-headed as you develop a stronger sense of self. Because of this, everyone and everything will become more attracted to you as you slowly begin to experience an influx of opportunities.

That being said, protect yourself, Capricorn. Rest, review your social circle, and address hidden wounds. Only by doing the inner work will you become highly successful by the time this Mercury retrograde period ends.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.