5 Zodiac Signs Have Really Good Horoscopes On Friday, November 21

Five zodiac signs have really good horoscopes on November 21, 2025 as the Sun completes its last day in Scorpio while speaking to dreamy Neptune in Pisces. We have a lot of water energy fueling the day, so today you're emotionally receptive to spiritual things like love, peace and joy.

Water is purifying, and when you get caught up in the wave of emotion, you feel emotionally strong and satisfied deep down to a soul level. When the energy of the Sun trine Neptune is active on Friday, five astrological signs have really good horoscopes full of intimacy, romance, love, emotional security and hope.

1. Leo

Leo, an old friend returns on Friday. You start to experience the level of closeness and intimate emotional interaction that you need from someone you love, and since you already know each other, it feels natural.

It takes a long time for you to feel ready to open your heart to someone. A person needs to earn your trust. But today you feel emotionally safe and secure. Everything clicks. You feel like you can say just about anything. You share secrets and there's no judgment. You find out that your love interest wants to be supportive and has solutions to the problems you need resolved. You can tell them just about anything, and it's not a problem. There's plenty of time to be together, and the clock seems to move slowly so that you can savor the moments.

2. Scorpio

Scorpio, you find out a person has a crush on you on Friday. You experience the type of romance that you once thought was only found in storybooks. You have a distinct idea of what love is meant to be. Because you fearlessly embrace your own dark side, you envision a partnership that's raw, vulnerable and intensely loyal.

Today, you find that level of commitment in a partner and also a friend. You have what you want mirrored back to you in a way you hoped for, but didn't think could really be. You make plans for future trips. An inside joke with nicknames starts to form. You feel so special, and you know the emotions are mutual. Nothing is better than having a wish come true, and yours touches your heart.

3. Virgo

Virgo, you meet a soulmate on Friday. You find the love and partnership you hoped for, but thought was too hard to find. You are ready to take a leap of faith and find the person you can commit to. You have had someone on your mind for quite some time, but the conversation never felt right. Today, however, when the Sun trines Neptune, things start to take on their own life. You speak without words.

The energy feels right. You almost read each other's minds, and you are in sync. You can tell that there's going to be a lot more to talk about, and you can open up for hours. You feel so happy and ready to take this big step, and you can't wait for forever to begin.

4. Aquarius

Aquarius, on Friday, your partner shows you a level of commitment you didn't know you could have. You feel like you've been put on a pedestal by a partner, and it boosts your confidence about your future. You have always felt that respect is core to any healthy relationship. Without respect, what good is it to be with someone?

You know that partnerships of all kinds get close, and sometimes that can blur boundaries. You believe in making people better, and you want someone who inspires you to be the best that you can be. Today, you get that energy back, and it feels incredibly good.

5. Pisces

Pisces, on November 21, you figure out how to be happy no matter what. You feel a wave of hope, which fosters optimism about the future.

You learn something new about yourself on Friday: not many people can create hope from nothing. People can fall into pits of despair, but you somehow find a way to see the bright side of each situation. You never allow yourself to forget that life is what you make of it. You envision the good, and it happens.

Today, you have to make a decision, and your mind shifts into gear, helping you detach from any energy you don't want. You stick with what you know is best for you. The power of thought is easy for you.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.