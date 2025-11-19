4 Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Abundance & Luck On November 20, 2025

Four zodiac signs are attracting significant abundance on November 20, 2025 when Mercury gets up close to the Sun, which only happens a few times a year. Mercury cazimi with the Sun helps you remove the barriers that block positive thoughts from turning into actions aligned with what is in your heart.

On Thursday, self-talk becomes fueled by Mercury and potentiality. Your mind sees that it can be, and the signs that your effort is working are energized by the Sun. Not that Mercury, the fastest planet in astrology, needs more zing, but the Sun helps to refine and purify our thoughts.

Today, start by going beyond just writing down your ideas or thinking about them over and over again. Don't just tell them to a friend or listen to some coaching material to guide your thought life. Instead, today is a day for taking visible action. Show people, the world, and the universe how you are stepping out in faith and aligning your heart, mind, and soul.

Manifesting abundance is more than just earning potential or being in the right place at the right time. On November 20, these astrological signs discover that it's about taking all that you are and doing what you want as if it already were because it creates a trust bond between you and the powers that be.

1. Sagittarius

Sagittarius, today, you get to go back to the past and start over again. You are the type of zodiac sign who speaks first and thinks second. Sometimes your gut instinct is spot on. Other times, it has left you wishing you had more patience when speaking from the heart. You can push someone or a situation away without intending to, but today you get the do-over you want.

You can take all the time you need to reflect and share what you've learned. You are a different person as a result of your experiences. You don't act the same way, and you aren't thinking along the same patterns. Taking ownership helps you attract a do-over, but it also opens the door to even more opportunities to start over in a previously failed relationship or situation. You will feel lucky because not many people get the chance to start over again by returning to what seemed doomed forever. But, you, Sagittarius, you can.

2. Gemini

Gemini, your life becomes less stressful after Thursday, and all the problematic areas feel manageable. As a Gemini, who Mercury rules, you have some really incredible qualities. You're fast on your feet and eternally curious. You have a zing for life, and nothing stops you when you are in the groove. But, with all that energy comes a downside — nervous potential.

You can become an overthinker who worries too much, and that is why the Mercury retrograde cazimi transit works so nicely for you today. You ease into what is rather than what will be. The Sun mutes those moments where you get a little bogged down by the details. Instead, you are powerfully focused, which helps you to spot opportunities. You become courageous and super strong, able to follow through on whatever you need or want to do today.

3. Virgo

Virgo, your friendships are blooming, and you're meeting new people. Your friendships start to become a portal of growth for your life. You get invited to participate in new community activities and fun, exciting parties. It's as if you are suddenly popular and don't have to try hard at all.

On top of that, your tendency to be reserved seems to be acceptable to the people you meet. More people mean greater opportunities because collective energy is lucky for crafting an abundance vibe. You're accepted for who you are, and the feelings are mutual. One friend becomes two, then three, and so on. You are lucky in a space, and you are in the right place at the right time.

4. Pisces

Pisces, the affordable travel plans and the ultimate holiday you want to manifest start to fall into place on November 20. You can ask your family members what they can do to pitch in to help make the plans more affordable for all. It's so much easier to find presents, make a few, or find deals that fit your budget, like matching holiday pjs.

Because you are finding the things you need within the budget you have in place, you will seem to have money for even more of what you hoped to create. The Sun helps you spot what's perfectly aligned with your needs, including finding the proper meal preparation or restaurant to book a reservation. Mercury retrograde gives you the inner resolve to keep calling until it's all planned out, said and done with the RSVP list sent in!

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.