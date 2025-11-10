3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Abundance All Week, From November 10 - 16

Three Chinese zodiac signs attract significant abundance all week from November 10 - 16, 2025. This week brings a lot of positive energy to the three animal signs who are used to hustling and getting things done. Although every day brings a positive event, the top three best days of the week include Tuesday, November 11, Thursday, November 13, and Sunday, November 16.

This is the week when you want to create your own luck, because what you invest time and energy in will lead to success. We are exploring opportunities to receive funding and investigating the success of projects from last week. Friendships flourish, and much more is in store.

Advertisement

1. Monkey

Design: YourTango

Monkey, you are attracting significant abundance and luck in your finances this week through quick financial wins. Your curious nature will help you uncover opportunities that have been right beneath your nose, dormant until now. Fate often waits for the perfect timing, and when you're eager for good things to happen, they unfold without much effort on your part.

Advertisement

This week, you receive unexpected abundance in the form of bonuses, gifts or refunds on Tuesday, November 11, a Receive Day. Be sure to check your email and respond promptly to offers. Listen to your voicemails as they may have information you need to follow up on. To remove negative energy that could block quick luck, declutter your desk, front door and car. Be open and act spontaneously when the timing feels right.

2. Dog

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Dog, you are a protective and loyal zodiac sign who loves to help others and pioneer new causes. This is the week that you may attract abundance into your life in the form of an unexpected new job offer, promotion, bonus or raise. Abundance may arrive on Thursday, November 13, a Close Day.

Three Chinese animal signs may be associated with your abundance this week, and they include the Tiger for its ambitious nature, the Rabbit for their supportiveness, and the Horse for their sense of humor. Wear gold for quick luck and to demonstrate your value. To enhance good opportunities that foster abundance in your life, keep your entryway clear of clutter. Place a small crimson ribbon near the window to invite positive opportunities.

3. Ox

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Ox, if there is one thing you are, it's reliable. You have a knack for doing the right thing at all times. Your high integrity plays a significant role in attracting abundance into your life, and you may find a profitable deal, save money, or discover an investment opportunity. Your luckiest day this week will be Sunday, November 16, a Full Day.

This week, colors are helpful to you, so it's a good idea to wear brown to ground your energy or green to attract money. Two Chinese animal signs will play a positive role in your life: Rat, because they instill patience, and the Rooster, because they alert you to investment opportunities when they show up.

Advertisement

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.