Life Finally Starts Getting Better For 3 Zodiac Signs After December 5, 2025

After December 5, 2025, life finally starts getting better for three zodiac signs. The universe shows us that this is a time for healing, so we must make the most of it. We need this. We need this break and this forgiveness. If we are the ones to give it to ourselves, then all the better.

On Friday, these astrological signs come to understand that self-love really is what gets the ball rolling. This means that we can make progress simply because we consciously give up that which drags us down. No more!

Advertisement

This is a day when understanding and action come together seamlessly. Friday brings real momentum. Achievements are within reach, and the steps forward are clearer than ever.

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Friday's astrological energy helps you see the results of all your hard work and dedication, Taurus. What may have seemed invisible before now looks like the pathway to progress. You can clearly see that everything you've done up to this point has had meaning. December 5 has you recognizing just how far you’ve come, and it encourages further action that makes life start getting better.

Advertisement

You're not in this for the kudos, Taurus. You want lasting results, and flattery isn't a part of the deal. Compliments are nice, but you're here for significant progress. You can make this kind of advancement because you’re aligned with your purpose. Basically, you know what you're doing, and you know how to keep it up. The universe is backing your efforts, Taurus. You've got this!

2. Leo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Friday's astrological energy allows you to release doubts that have slowed you down in ways that you find annoying and obnoxious. You want your life back, Leo, and it's easy enough to get once you put your mind to it.

You gain confidence in your abilities and recognize the next steps on December 5, a day that brings you an opportunity or insight that advances your goals. The path forward feels achievable and empowering. You're working in real time, Leo, and it feels right. You can now work with meaning, knowing that the kind of progress you want to make is realistic. Wise choice! Keep going with it. The universe is supporting your actions, Leo. Life is getting so much better, starting now.

3. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Rather than accepting the position you're in right now, Virgo, you feel like acting on impulse and giving something new a go. Simply put, on Friday, newness is most important to you. Yes, you know how to do it the old way, so much so that you're bored to pieces by it. This is when you decide that you're not stuck after all. You are inspired to change your life, and there's no time like the present.

That's all it takes with you, as you're able to turn inspiration into creativity and make the kind of change that gives you life. There's only one kind of progress that suits you right now, and it's the significant type. You're well on your way to a better life. There's no looking back now!

Advertisement

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.