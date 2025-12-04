4 Zodiac Signs Experience Significant Abundance & Luck On December 5, 2025

Four zodiac signs experience significant abundance and luck on December 5, 2025 when the Sun square the North and South Node turns up the pressure. After yesterday's Full Moon, you're in this sweet window of time where you let go of a few things to make room for others.

The Nodes are fated points in astrology, with the North being about your future and life purpose, and the South representing the traits you have had since before you were born. You aren't here to remain the way that you are; you're here to evolve. If you want more, you have to think differently. You have to perceive greatness and ask yourself, "Why not me?" Instead, of "Woe is me."

Every time the Sun squares the Nodes, it pushes you past your comfort zone, expecting you to grow. Four astrological signs rise to this challenge on Friday and expand their mind when it comes to abundance. Believe you are lucky beyond measure and you will find out that you are.

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

Aries, to attract significant abundance and luck, you need to handle a situation that you've allowed to linger for far too long. What's in your life that you know doesn't belong there on Friday? Is it a habit, a situationship or a mindset that allows you to settle into comfort and avoid the pain that comes with growth?

You were born to be ambitious. Playing life small is not what an Aries is supposed to do. So, it's time to say goodbye to comfort that makes you feel safe and address issues that allow you to break away from patterns holding you back. December 5 is not about a situation being wrong or bad, but about you limiting yourself. So, on December 5, ask yourself what you do that keeps you stagnant and then do the opposite.

2. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Pisces, you are ready (and willing) to attract abundance and luck, but first you have to admit you want it. You may feel like asking for more is greedy or a lack of humility. The North Node in your sign, pushed by an assertive Sagittarius Moon, invites you to see how ludicrous that type of thinking is on Friday.

If you have more, you can help more people. When good things happen to you on December 5, you think about who you can help and how. So, abundance is always going to be attracted to you, Pisces, because of your tender, generous heart and your belief in yourself.

3. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Virgo, you recognize the small incongruencies of character that hold you back from your greatest life. Yet there have been reasons you haven't changed. You haven't had a good enough reason, and yet on Friday, one will come to you in the form of a person you love.

People you care about have a funny way of motivating you to do better. Few strings tug on your heart more than love and affection. So, when you realize you're holding yourself back, you'll decide to surrender those character comforts and merge parts of your being with the collective energy shared by you and your partner. You're motivated by love, and it's not an externally forced thing, but intrinsic.

4. Libra

Design: YourTango

Libra, you're ready to admit you have a few loose ends that need tying up. They hold you back from the life you want to live, and yet you have tolerated the situation. Something may happen that prompts you to put an end to negative influences and to start pursuing more positive, wholesome ones.

Abundance that falls into a routine or an unhealthy space will not last. To avoid getting what you want only to leave as quickly as it came, you'll confront a problem head-on. Then, before the day is over, you'll luckily realize how good such a tough decision was for you to make.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.