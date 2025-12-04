Hard Times Come To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs After December 5, 2025

After December 5, 2025, hard times come to an end for three zodiac signs. The Cancer Moon brings a rare combination of courage and healing. This transit helps us release lingering pain, overcome obstacles, and recognize the lessons in past struggles. It doesn’t erase the effort we've put in; it rewards it.

On Friday, we notice situations that once felt heavy start to lighten up a bit. Problems that previously overwhelmed us are now entirely solvable. We feel supported and capable of moving forward with confidence.

For three zodiac signs, this lunar transit signals the conclusion of difficult periods. Relief is tangible, and closure is real. The universe is giving us the opportunity to step away from the hardships. Take it!

1. Aries

The Moon is now in Cancer, empowering you to release what’s been blocking your progress. This also implies that you know what that is, Aries. Clarity plays a huge role during this time and helps you identify what no longer serves you so that you can let it go.

The struggles you’ve faced now start to feel purposeful rather than endless. On December 5, a situation that has bothered you more than you were willing to admit becomes a thing of the past. You feel gratitude, Aries.

As of this day, you feel stronger, lighter, and ready to move ahead. Hardships are finally ending, and that lunar energy supports your forward momentum. On you go, Aries!

2. Cancer

This lunar transit helps you reconcile emotional difficulties that have been around for more time than you ever felt comfortable with. On Friday, the Moon is in your sign, Cancer, and it means business. There's no going back now.

This day, December 5, is all about following your instincts and acting on the breakthrough that seems to be all-consuming. Go with it, Cancer. Trust your intuition and the signs you receive. The universe is handing you the key to an easier existence, and all you have to do is take it.

You close the day feeling more secure and uplifted. Relief washes over you as the hard times you've been experiencing finally come to an end. The universe is clearing the obstacles from your path, Cancer, and brighter days are ahead.

3. Scorpio

The Moon in Cancer offers you a chance to release pain and regain control. You see the patterns in your life that have caused struggle and understand how to move beyond them effectively. It's very much your day, Scorpio, so take advantage of this moment.

On December 5, that stuck feeling becomes something of the past. Solutions reveal themselves, and the weight of difficulties begins to lift. You're not going backwards, Scorpio. On Friday, it's full steam ahead for you.

By the day’s end, you feel empowered and renewed. Hardships are coming to an end, and the universe is guiding you toward a smoother existence, Scorpio. Are you up for this? Heck yeah! Of course you are.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.