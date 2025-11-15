4 Zodiac Signs Attract Major Abundance & Luck On November 16, 2025

Four zodiac signs are attracting major abundance and luck on November 16, 2025 when Jupiter, the planet of luck, will speak in harmony with Saturn, the planet of structure.

Their relationship brings out the best in each other, so on Sunday, you will feel emotionally stable and through calmness, reasonably apply the effort that produces results. This day's astrology will help you to fine-tune your decision-making to produce fortunate outcomes. When you are worried or frustrated to the point of anger or despair, it's harder for you to tell when what you're doing is right for the moment.

Advertisement

But today you are grounded emotionally, mentally, and spiritually, so that your physical actions align with your intention. It's going to be a great Sunday for getting more out of life. Let's see how these four astrological signs do it.

1. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Pisces, you have to work hard at being your own person, and that means understanding that your boundaries matter. When you care about something or want a thing to happen, you put yourself on the back burner. You put that item way on a pedestal and focus solely on making that situation happen. Your mindset has often caused you to lose sight of your own wants and needs. Prioritizing things over yourself has cost you happiness and your sense of identity. But today, you can get back to basics and know you matter.

On Sunday, when you start to prioritize the little things that you know have hurt your joy, happiness begins to return. Abundance is attracted to joy, and it often doesn't arrive when you're in the pit of despair. Practice gratitude for your outstanding qualities, traits, and who you are, and the most incredible thing will happen afterward — luck appears, helping to satisfy your desires for more from life.

2. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Virgo, you are relationship-oriented. Once you have decided that someone is your person, that is it. They are your number one. The problem with making this decision begins when the person you have chosen doesn't reciprocate. You may be in a mixed-matched relationship that's unromantic, and it's hurt your growth. You keep thinking that if you do more, be more or give more, your value will become apparent. But it hasn't, and perhaps it won't. You only know you feel insecure, and you don't know what to do to fix the problem.

On Sunday, you'll pivot your attention away from trying to make a partnership work and focus on friendships instead. You'll see that the intensity you had invested now creates growth. You get affirmed, and people see you for who you are. You feel cared for and considered, which motivates you and boosts your vibrational energy. One small change starts to help you attract the luck you felt was available but couldn't attain. Now, you are on the path to abundance, and it feels sure.

3. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Capricorn, you have been hard at work trying to express your sincerity to others in writing, texting, and speaking aloud. Yet, there are moments when you wonder why you're not being heard. You wonder if it's the way you deliver your message or if you are not saying what you need to say correctly.

On Sunday, you realize that silence is the better way. You have to let others advocate on your behalf. When you allow friends or family to speak for you, they create a buffer that permits you to focus on your strengths. You aren't always meant to lead, and sometimes it's best to let your partner or a friend take the lead. That's what friends and loved ones are for: to help you during times when you are in need. Your friend or partner will help open the door to change for you. The luck you hoped for is now within your reach, and the abundance you longed for is now within your grasp

4. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Aquarius, you have been hard at work to acquire money, but you have been going about it in a way that has felt slightly unpleasant. You've budgeted and you've tried diligently to save and scrimp. It's not been easy to do. You have had to go without things you actually need. Sacrifice at such a deep level has left you feeling impoverished with a scarcity mindset.

On Sunday, you realize the impact poor choices had on your mental health. You are now ready to change all of that. You need to believe that your efforts will produce positive results. The emotions behind good spending habits, which require effort, need to be rooted in the trust that life will improve for you. You decide to view your situation, however dire, in a positive light. You refuse to let this one moment in time define your entire future, and the floodgates of blessings open to you, and gratitude rushes in. You feel secure down to your bones, and it is through faith that what you need will appear.

Advertisement

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.