Luck & Good Fortune Arrive For These 3 Zodiac Signs On December 3, 2025

On December 3, 2025, luck and good fortune arrive for three zodiac signs. The Waxing Gibbous Moon in Taurus brings a steady rise in progress. It amplifies patience, persistence, and good ol' luck. This is the kind of lunar phase that rewards efforts that have already been made. This is when we see real results.

We will feel things finally settling into place on Wednesday. Momentum returns to us in a way that feels reliable, and we know we can trust this. Things seem to work at our pace. We aren't rushing to live up to someone else's expectations.

Advertisement

For three zodiac signs, this lunar phase brings a noticeable improvement in luck. Paths clear, and friendly support arrives. Circumstances lighten just enough for us to move forward with confidence.

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

The Waxing Gibbous Moon in Taurus helps you get your energy together so that you can move toward your goal with confidence. Something that once felt shaky and unsure now feels reliable. Things are finally starting to fall into place, Aries.

On December 3, you will receive good news that helps you see that you’re heading in the right direction. Your patience pays off in real time and has you feeling like a million bucks.

By the end of this day, you'll feel more in control of what's going on and that, in turn, makes you feel more optimistic about the outcome. Your luck improves because you’re finally aligned with the right timing. Keep going, Aries. You've got this!

Advertisement

2. Cancer

Design: YourTango

This lunar phase in Taurus brings you emotional stability and this is exactly what you've needed, Cancer. Being able to roll with the punches, so to speak, has always been a dream of yours. Now, on December 3, you feel like you can handle anything.

This is exactly the kind of attitude that brings about good luck. Because you feel confident in who you are, you're able to perceive the world around you as a happy place. Lucky you, Cancer! Not everyone gets this kind of reprieve.

Advertisement

You will walk away from this day with a stronger sense of direction. Your luck improves because you’re no longer acting from a place of fear. You know who you are, and that's your power. This changes everything, Cancer.

3. Libra

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

The Waxing Gibbous Moon in Taurus stabilizes your inner world and brings everything that has messed with your mind back into focus. Your choices feel clearer, and your direction seems more certain. This energy centers your world and has you feeling safer.

On December 3, you will notice an encouraging change in circumstances. You can't deny that something good is happening, and you don't want to, either! Something aligns smoothly without forcing anything. That's good luck.

By the day’s end, you'll feel hopeful and supported. You may even get into bed at night smiling from ear to ear. Things are working out after all, Libra, and you're ready to believe in a brand new day.

Advertisement

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.