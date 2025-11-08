5 Zodiac Signs With The Very Best Horoscopes On Sunday, November 9

There's really good energy in store for the five zodiac signs that have the very best horoscopes on November 9, 2025. On Sunday, the planet Mercury turns retrograde in Sagittarius. Mercury rules communication, and Sagittarius tends to be blunt. So, when the planet turns its energy inward, there's time to pause, think, and reflect. What doesn't need to be said gets muted.

Mercury retrograde helps these five astrological signs think before speaking to avoid the pitfalls of being overly honest without considering the impact of their words on others. Being honest without knowing the facts or thoroughly assessing a situation can lead to hurt feelings and burn bridges. You can't take words back once they are out there, but starting today, you don't have to. Peace and serenity return for these zodiac signs on Sunday, when there's no regret for words spoken or remorse for not having the ability to keep silent when it's truly golden.

1. Aries

Aries, Mercury retrograde gives you a break from overthinking. You don't always overthink, but when you do, you can get caught up in a rabbit hole and lose hours of time. You gather way too much information than a human being honestly needs. You get frustrated over nothing. It's not good for you, and it's also not the best for others.

Mercury retrograde silences the inner monologue, which can make you feel uneasy inside. Find a way to stop searching and digging into topics before you begin. You realize it has to stop, and that moment is now.

2. Taurus

Taurus, when Mercury turns retrograde on Sunday, you find a loophole that fixes a problem that could have cost you a lot of money. You like to keep things and maintain them. You believe that a penny saved isn't just one earned, it's a tool for investing in the future, which you like to do every day. You don't like to lose money, and you especially don't appreciate being taken advantage of.

When Mercury was direct in Sagittarius, you worried that others had the upper hand. But on Sunday, you work through a situation and relentlessly strive to figure everything out. You do, and it's a big win.

3. Aquarius

Aquarius, a friendship you thought was ruined is restored to wholeness on Sunday. Friendships can have their down moments, and you know that people can misunderstand things, but later realize they were in the wrong.

During Mercury retrograde, a friend will return to you and want to clear the air. They may decide that they acted or assumed hastily and wish to be forgiven. You are a forgiving zodiac sign. It's easy for you to detach yourself from what happened and move forward without much fanfare. A good day for friendship is an even better day for you.

4. Libra

Libra, on Sunday, you start to see conversation for what it is. You don't mind small talk. In fact, you love a good banter session with friends, family and coworkers. You are the queen of shooting the breeze, and it's a sport as much as any other thing that you could do with your time.

But during Mercury retrograde, you'll realize that it's better to use that time for other things. You can write and ponder the meaning of your life. You can work on self-improvement and figure out how to use the many apps you've downloaded on your smartphone. You realize that many words can lead to problems. So you avoid gossip and speak less instead.

5. Capricorn

Capricorn, when Mercury goes retrograde on Sunday, you let go of the past. The past can be a vast subject to discuss. You don't always bring it up, but when someone has hurt you, it's easy to reflect on the damage that was once done. You might drop it in a conversation when a person tries to show you that they are ready to change. Your fear can kick in and cause all sorts of excuses why you can't trust this person at all ever again.

Mercury retrograde in Sagittarius gives you the space you need to know if that is truly the case. You may decide to forgive and move forward, or ask yourself What are you doing? Why in the world would you stay friends with a person whom you know you can't talk to openly and honestly? Why would you confide in someone whom you know is untrustworthy? You take time to evaluate your situation and break up with them. You make a decision that's best for you, making today a perfect one indeed.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.