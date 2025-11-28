Hard Times Come To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs After November 29, 2025

After November 29, 2025, hard times come to an end for three zodiac signs. Venus opposite Uranus shakes up old patterns in romance, friendship, and our relationship with ourselves. While the energy can feel sudden or even slightly disruptive, it ultimately clears the path for freedom and resolution.

We're resolving an issue on Saturday, and once it's gone, it's gone forever. Surprises may show up, but these moments come with opportunity. By letting go of what no longer brings us joy, the way forward becomes clear, and hardships begin to dissolve.

For three zodiac signs, this transit shows us that nothing lasts forever, not even the hard times. Challenges fade, insights arrive, and what was once burdensome starts to feel lighter. That's a good thing!

1. Gemini

Venus opposite Uranus releases tension in your relationships and finances, Gemini. On November 29, unexpected resolutions or reconciliations will occur, helping you get certain things off your mind for good.

It's like paying off a debt or having a healing conversation with a family member. Once it's done, it's done, and it doesn't repeat itself. This Venus-Uranus alignment eases long-standing stress. On Saturday, you’ll feel relief and lightness, as if a weight has lifted.

This is the day to embrace the unexpected. Flexibility brings freedom, and you will discover solutions that were hidden until now. Hardships end when you allow change to take place instead of resisting it.

2. Sagittarius

Venus opposite Uranus encourages you to let go of all that has been holding you back. On November 29, the energy of this transit supports sudden breakthroughs that resolve past difficulties. This is what you've been dreaming of, Sagittarius.

On Saturday, you will encounter an unexpected opportunity or insight that shifts your perspective. Yes, it's true, you, too, can change, Sagittarius. Believe it or not, you can let go of the harmful past and all it never really gave you.

This transit reminds you that liberation often comes in surprising packages. Your natural tendency towards optimism is worth investing more time in. You're not cut out for nonstop hardships, Sagittarius, so the sooner, the better, when it comes to you letting it all go.

3. Aquarius

Venus opposite Uranus tears up those old limitations and treats them the way they should be treated: as a thing of the past. It's time to shake up your world, Aquarius, which means you have to step out of your own way and let the universe do its job.

On November 29, something radical takes place that will help to resolve financial or relationship stress. It's definitely long overdue, but hey, it's here now, so grab it while it's hot. You’ll feel a sense of release and renewed optimism.

Obstacles that once seemed permanent now appear manageable or gone altogether. If they reappear, you know how to handle them because you've come to realize that they're not worth much. Hardships end when you open yourself to new approaches. Welcome to the now, Aquarius.

